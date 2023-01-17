Rose Art Museum Names Arghavan Khosravi 2023 Ruth Ann and Nathan Perlmutter Artist-in-Residence

The Rose Art Museum names Arghavan Khosravi (b. 1984) the 2023 Ruth Ann and Nathan Perlmutter Artist-in-Residence. Since 2002, the Perlmutter Residency has been part of the Rose Art Museum's longstanding tradition of promoting emerging artists of extraordinary talent whose work addresses contemporary issues of vital urgency.

Born in Shahr-e Kord, Iran, Khosravi lived in Tehran until 2015, when she came to Brandeis University to study art. She pursued her MFA at RISD and since then has been developing a unique hybrid style, creating richly symbolic work that critically explores the complex relationship between the oppression and self-empowerment of women across various cultural milieus.

"Having known Arghavan since her time as a post-baccalaureate art student at Brandeis University, I've followed her artistic trajectory with great interest and am thrilled to welcome her back to the Rose and to campus. As we witness the Iranian regime's extreme brutality in response to the brave resistance of the Iranian people calling "Woman. Life. Freedom," Arghavan's powerful compositions, which center women, could not be more timely. Her work and presence on campus will provide a unique and vital perspective for students and the broader community," stated Dr. Gannit Ankori, Henry and Lois Foster Director and Chief Curator. "We are forever grateful to Ruth Ann Perlmutter for the legacy she and her husband Nathan established that allows us to bring artists like Arghavan to campus. Like the Perlmutters, we believe art is essential to expanding our knowledge and understanding the human condition across the world."

Khosravi's residency will include engagement with students, public programming, and Arghavan Khosravi: Black Rain, the artist's first comprehensive museum survey. Curated by Ankori, Black Rain will trace the artist's trajectory from small-scale drawings produced upon her arrival in the United States to Khosravi's more recent monumental compositions that straddle painting and sculpture. The exhibition will also examine the cross-cultural stylistic influences found within Khosravi's oeuvre, particularly ancient Persian miniature paintings' compressed perspective.

A selection of miniature paintings from the Harvard Art Museum's collection will be displayed in dialogue along with Khosravi's work, illustrating the artist's interrogation and subversion of Persian miniatures' aesthetics, architectures, and gendered narratives. "Exhibiting my work at the Rose, and working with Brandeis students as the Perlmutter Artist-in-Residence is such an honor. The fight for gender equality is universal and ever-present, and hopefully, my time on campus will shed light on the plight of Iranian women and inspire a new generation." Arghavan Khosravi: Black Rain will be on view in the museum's Lois Foster Wing from August 3-October 22, 2023.

Arghavan Khosravi has an MFA in painting from the Rhode Island School of Design after completing the studio art program at Brandeis University. Khosravi previously earned a BFA in Graphic Design from Tehran Azad University and an MFA in Illustration from the University of Tehran. The artist has had recent exhibitions at prominent venues such as the FLAG Art Foundation, New York; the Orlando Museum of Art, Florida; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Yinchuan, China; Newport Art Museum, Newport, Rhode Island; and Provincetown Art Association and Museum, Massachusetts; among others. Khosravi has held residencies at the Fine Arts Work Center, Provincetown, Massachusetts; the Studios at MassMoCA, North Adams, Massachusetts; Monson Arts, Monson, Maine; and Residency Unlimited, Brooklyn, New York. She is a 2019 recipient of the Joan Mitchell Foundation's Painters & Sculptors Grant and a 2017-18 recipient of the Walter Feldman Fellowship.

The Ruth Ann and Nathan Perlmutter Artist-in-Residence Award is part of the Rose Art Museum's longstanding tradition of promoting contemporary artists. Past honorees have included Caroline Woodward (2019-2020), Tuesday Smillie (2018), Tony Lewis (2017-2018), Jennie C. Jones (2017), Mika Rottenberg (2013-2014), Dana Schutz (2006), Xavier Veilhan (2005), and Barry McGee (2004). Nathan Perlmutter served as national director of the Anti-Defamation League for eight years and was a vice president at Brandeis from 1969-73. Along with his wife, Ruth Ann, he championed the interfaith movement and empowered religious and racial minorities. Shortly before his death, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in 1987. Ruth Ann Perlmutter, a sculptor, and painter, received degrees from the University of Denver and Wayne State University.

The Rose Art Museum fosters community, experimentation, and scholarship through direct engagement with modern and contemporary art, artists, and ideas. Founded in 1961, the Rose is among the nation's preeminent university art museums and houses one of the most extensive collections of modern and contemporary art in New England. Through its exceptional collection, support of emerging artists, and innovative programming, the museum serves as a nexus for art and social justice at Brandeis University and beyond. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Boston, the Rose Art Museum is open Wednesdays-Sundays, 11 AM-5 PM. Admission is free.



For more information, visit www.brandeis.edu/rose, or call 508.612.5128.