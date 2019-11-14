Refugee Will Pay Tribute To Tom Petty While Raising Money For Addiction Treatment

Led by former members of the Boston based rock band Del Fuegos, an all-star lineup of Boston based rock musicians will play a special tribute to Tom Petty Saturday, November 23rd at the Norwood Space Center. The concert will raise funds for Right Turn, a substance use disorder recovery program known for proven, evidence-based, comprehensive, and personalized behavioral healthcare.

Dubbing themselves Refugee for the special tribute, the band is led by Woody Giessmann, founder of Right Turn and a former member of Del Fuegos. He will be on drums along with Brother Cleve on keys, singer/songwriter Kevin Connolly will lead the vocals, and Drew Townson will play guitar with Jim Gildea on bass. Through the Del Fuegos, Giessmann spent years on the road with Tom Petty, performing more than 100 tour dates with the Heartbreakers.

"Refugee is more than just a musical tribute. It is an evening of reinterpreting Tom's songs and reflect on his life," said Giessmann. "We want to focus on the legacy Tom left behind and help others struggling with addiction."

Right Turn - A Creative Place for Recovery was founded by Woody Giessmann as a recovery center focused on the core values of Hope, Effectiveness, Creativity and Inclusiveness. Its mission is to transform lives impacted by addiction with creative arts therapies and proven, evidence-based, comprehensive, and personalized behavioral healthcare. Countless musicians, artists, and creative people have found a new start at Right Turn through their intensive outpatient program.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 cash at the door. Doors open at 7:30 PM, Refugee will take the stage at 8 PM. See Norwood Space Center FB Event Page for more information.

Norwood Space Center is a hive of creative commerce.

Norwood Space Center, 83 Morse Street, Norwood, MA 02062. norwoodspacecenter.com





