Rachel York Sings FOR THE LOVE OF IT at College Light Opera Company On Cape Cod This Month

Broadway's Drama Desk and Helen Hayes Award-winning actress and singer Rachel York (Victor/Victoria, Anything Goes) brings her one-woman show For the Love of It to The College Light Opera Company, Falmouth, Mass., for two performances only on Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27, at 7:30 p.m. The College Light Opera Company is America's premier training ground for young artists where college-age students from around the country work alongside leading professionals to mount a full summer season of productions.

In For the Love of It, Ms. York celebrates her love of singing and performing in a delightful evening of stories and song. She includes numbers made famous by early inspirations, favorite show tunes from her Broadway career, jazz standards from her solo album Let's Fall in Love, and a few surprises that touch her heart in a special way.

Ms. York's previous one-woman shows have been hailed as "wonderfully entertaining and extremely funny" (Variety), "an experience not to be missed" (Backstage), "a blissful night of entertainment" (BroadwayWorld), and "crowd-pleasing and purely delicious" (Review Plays). The New York Times has called her "sensational."

Ms. York is best known for her critically acclaimed Broadway, West End, and National Tour performances in City of Angels, Les Misérables, Victor/Victoria (Drama Desk Award), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Kiss Me, Kate (filmed in London for PBS), Camelot (Carbonell Award), and Anything Goes (Helen Hayes Award). She was most recently on Broadway in the ground-breaking new musical Head Over Heels. Ms. York also turned heads on television with her courageous portrayal of Lucille Ball in the CBS movie, Lucy. Most recently she appeared on TV in recurring roles on FBI: Most Wanted, Prodigal Son and Filthy Rich.

Tickets to For the Love of It are $40 and may be purchased online at The College Light Opera Company website. Please note that audiences are strongly encouraged to wear masks during the performance.