Quvenzhané Wallis Joins Lineup for CAN'T STOP SINGING THAT SONG

Academy Award-nominated actress Quvenzhané Wallis will join the Boston Children's Chorus (BCC), bassist Carlos Henriquez and a 15-piece big band featuring members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra this Sunday, October 20th at the Berklee Performance Center for Can't Stop Singing That Song, a celebration of the music of Aline Shader.

The all-star lineup at Can't Stop Singing That Song also includes singer-songwriters Kate Taylor and Julie Silver, Lily Bayrock, celebrated Finnish vocalist Johanna Grüssner, Elana Cutler and Sami Greenberg. Can't Stop Singing That Song will be conducted by Dr. Anthony Trecek-King, president and artistic director of BCC

A prolific composer of children's music, Aline Shader wrote more than 200 songs in her lifetime and inspired countless students as a teacher in Newton and as an artist-in-residence in Boston-area elementary schools. She created a part for every student in her many musicals based on children's literature, American history, myths and fairy tales, and her work is still sung by thousands of school children across the United States each year.

The concert will benefit Reach Out & Read, a non-profit organization that gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the program serves more than 4.7 million children and their families across the nation, with a special emphasis on reaching those in low-income communities, providing books in more than 14 languages.

Originally from Houma, Louisiana, Wallis got her big break at the age of five when she beat out over four thousand other candidates for the lead role in "Beasts of the Southern Wild." In 2013, she played the role of young Margaret Northup, in the Academy Award-winning film "Twelve Years a Slave."

Wallis has also starred in Sony Pictures feature film "Annie" (2014) and has made several cameo appearances in Beyonce's HBO short film "Lemonade." She voiced Harper Trolls in Dreamworks movie "Trolls" and made her television debut with a recurring role on ABC's hit show "Blackish."

Wallis has also written books for children including A Night Out With Mama and the Shai and Emmie series, published by Simon and Schuster. Following the performance Wallis will join authors Karen Jacobs and Ty Allan Jackson in the lobby to sign books.

Can't Stop Singing That Song, a celebration of the music of Aline Shader, will take place at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston, MA on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the Berklee Performance Center box office, 136 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 617-747-2261 berklee.edu/BPC. Reserved seating is $15 and ages 18 and under or with a student ID are free of charge. Tickets are required for all seats.





