Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival Final Fall Event Set for September

The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival will present 20th and final Fall Festival to be held in September, 2025. The theme of the twentieth season will be “Last Call,” with live performances of plays by Williams that celebrate endings. It's not the last of the Festival, but it is the last of the four day celebrations. The Festival will transform after 2025 and the mission of the Festival will continue in new ways, championing Tennessee Williams in other forms in Provincetown -- and around the world. As Festival Curator David Kaplan puts it, “We've enjoyed our run: Productions of over a hundred different plays by Williams from Adam and Eve on a Ferry (2008) to Will Mr. Merriwether Return from Memphis? (2018). From A to W, if not quite A to Z.”

The 20th season will feature a daring new production of a classic play by Williams, a fresh take on a rarely produced late play by Williams, a new adaptation of a text by Williams, and several short plays by Williams' peer, Samuel Beckett. A highlight of the twentieth season will be a production of Williams' classic Sweet Bird of Youth, in which the glamorous Alexandra DeLago proclaims “There's no more valuable knowledge than knowing the right time to go.” A full list of 2025 performances will be shared in the coming weeks.

The 20th Festival will be held September 25-28, 2025 in several locations in and around Provincetown, Massachusetts. The Festival will also be offering additional events in the coming months to showcase our 20 years of performances. The annual Tennessee Williams Birthday Bash will be held on Sunday, March 23 at the 1620 Brewhouse in Provincetown from 2:00 – 4:00. It will feature a dozen video tributes to the Festival from past performers including Mink Stole, Penny Arcade, and Yuha Hamasaki along with ensembles from Ghana, Cyprus and more. There will also be live readings by local Cape Cod actors from Sweet Bird of Youth as a taste of the upcoming season. Tickets and more information can be found at twptown.org. Our annual Spring Performance Gala will be held on Saturday, June 7 from 2:00 – 4:00 at the Harbor Hotel in Provincetown. More information will be available soon.

2025 Festival Passes are now available for sale online at twptown.org and by phone at 866.789.TENN. The Carte Blanche Pass provides an all-access VIP experience, while the Flex Pass affords a more flexible menu across the full range of shows. The popular Festival Day Pass allows audience members to hop on a ferry from Boston in the morning, spend the day at the Festival, and return home the same night.

