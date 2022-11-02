Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The event is on Friday, December 16, at 7:30 pm, at First Congregational Church, 6 Plympton Street, Middleborough.

Nov. 02, 2022  
Plymouth's Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents 'Celebrate! - Messiah and Carol Sing-along'

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community chorus, presents its eleventh annual "Celebrate! - Messiah and Carol Sing-along" on Friday, December 16, at 7:30 pm, at First Congregational Church, 6 Plympton Street, Middleborough.

William B. Richter, a PFC artistic director, leads the audience in carols and the familiar choruses from the Christmas portion (Part I) of Handel's masterpiece "The Messiah", concluding with the "Hallelujah Chorus". Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, also a PFC artistic director as well as the First Congregational Church's organist, accompanies the Sing on the church's 1887 S. S. Hamill pipe organ, together with guest instrumentalists. Soloists are drawn from talented PFC singers.

In "Messiah Sings," popular throughout the area for many years, the audience can either sing or listen. For some, there's no better way to start off the Christmas season.

Tickets to "Celebrate! - Messiah and Carol Sing-along" are $10 for adults and youth ages 12 and up. For children under the age of 12, there is no charge. Advance tickets may be purchased online at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org/tickets or bought at the door. Scores are available to borrow on site, or attendees are welcome to bring their own. Funds raised from this performance support PFC's annual operating expenses.

For more information about PFC, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.




