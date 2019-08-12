Pilgrim Festival Chorus to Hold Open Auditions for Fall Season

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's not-for-profit community choral ensemble, invites singers throughout the region to join them for open auditions at two Welcome Nights. On Monday, September 9 and Monday, September 16, at 6:30 pm, Co-Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly welcome newcomers of all skill levels to learn about PFC and audition for vocal placement, if they wish, at Faith Community Church's Fellowship Hall, 29 Carver Road, Plymouth. Rehearsals for the winter season begin at 7 pm immediately following. This year's winter concert, Wintersong, highlights contemporary British choral composers in two concerts of both traditional carols and original compositions.



Founded in 1999, PFC is an auditioned volunteer choral ensemble with about 80 active members representing all skill levels, dedicated to the performance of diverse genres of choral music. The group typically performs major concerts each winter and spring annually. Pilgrim Festival Singers, a PFC offshoot ensemble, performs an annual summer concert of lighter music, and occasionally sings at local community events.

Rehearsals throughout the season are held on Monday nights from 7 to 9 pm. Performances of Wintersong will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 8 at 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth.



For more information about membership and auditions, contact William Richter at 781-789-3343 or email director@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org. For more information about this season's schedule and repertoire, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, email info@pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC) is a volunteer, not-for-profit singing group dedicated to performing choral music in public and private concerts; to providing music education to its members and the public; and to encouraging and promoting the performance of quality choral music. The PFC is funded in part by grants from many of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. For more information, visitpilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook.

