Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents Joyeux Noël Holiday Concerts
Concerts celebrate the season with music drawn from the classic French carol tradition.
Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community choral ensemble, presents its holiday season concert, "Joyeux Noël," on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 4 at 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The chorus is led by Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly.
"Joyeux Noël," includes some of the great French music composed for Christmas, such as the Saint-Saens's "Christmas Oratorio" (1858) and Charpentier's "Messe de Minuit pour Noël" (est. 1690). This charming piece incorporates ten traditional French noels (Christmas carols), capturing the joy and anticipation of Christmas eve.
In addition, PFC performs several French Christmas carols, including "Noël Nouvelet," and "Bring a Torch, Jeanette Isabella." The concert concludes with John Rutter's moving setting of the classic carol, "O Holy Night."
Since 1999, PFC has provided South Shore audiences with classical choral music concerts. More than 80 vocalists of all adult ages fill out the ensemble. In addition to the winter concert, PFC presents an annual "Messiah Sing" in December, a larger choral work in spring, and summer concerts featuring pops-style programming.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for students over 14. Children ages 14 and under are admitted for free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org/tickets and from PFC members. Tickets are also available at the door.
For more information about PFC, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.
Pilgrim Festival Chorus is a volunteer, not-for-profit choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC is funded in part by grants from a number of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC performances are produced in part by cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners.
For more information about PFC, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
Shakespeare & Company will offer Clowning for Actors, An Exploration of Glorious Failures and Epic Imbalances, November 11 through 13 in New York, N.Y.
The Righteous Brothers Will Perform At The Lowell Memorial Auditorium Next Month
October 26, 2022
Lowell Management Group will present The Righteous Brothers on Saturday, November 12th at 8pm at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA as part of its Centennial Season.
Deadline Extended For New Repertory Theatre's Pipeline Project Submissions For Artist Residencies
October 26, 2022
New Repertory Theatre's Pipeline Project has extended the deadline for accepting submissions for its next round of artists residencies to October 31, 2022. The Pipeline Project invests directly in local performing artists, writers, and performance makers, providing concrete and tangible pathways to production at the professional level.
Cape Rep Theatre Presents PRELUDE TO A KISS Next Month
October 25, 2022
Cape Rep Theatre will present Prelude to a Kiss, written by Craig Lucas, directed by Maura Hanlon. Performances will be in Cape Rep’s Indoor Theater November 10 thru December 4 Thursdays thru Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, and Wednesday, November 30 at 7 pm.
The GroovaLottos Bring Live Soul-Jazz AFROBEAT To Luanda's In Brockton
October 24, 2022
Delicious aromas and the sweet sounds of jazz, soul and Afrobeat will be wafting up Centre Street, as the LIVE Soul-Jazz AFROBEAT program comes to Luanda's Restaurant, on Friday, November 18, at 8 PM.