Pilgrim Festival Chorus Presents Joyeux Noël Holiday Concerts

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community choral ensemble, presents its holiday season concert, "Joyeux Noël," on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 4 at 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The chorus is led by Artistic Directors William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly.

"Joyeux Noël," includes some of the great French music composed for Christmas, such as the Saint-Saens's "Christmas Oratorio" (1858) and Charpentier's "Messe de Minuit pour Noël" (est. 1690). This charming piece incorporates ten traditional French noels (Christmas carols), capturing the joy and anticipation of Christmas eve.

In addition, PFC performs several French Christmas carols, including "Noël Nouvelet," and "Bring a Torch, Jeanette Isabella." The concert concludes with John Rutter's moving setting of the classic carol, "O Holy Night."

Since 1999, PFC has provided South Shore audiences with classical choral music concerts. More than 80 vocalists of all adult ages fill out the ensemble. In addition to the winter concert, PFC presents an annual "Messiah Sing" in December, a larger choral work in spring, and summer concerts featuring pops-style programming.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for students over 14. Children ages 14 and under are admitted for free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org/tickets and from PFC members. Tickets are also available at the door.

For more information about PFC, please visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus is a volunteer, not-for-profit choral ensemble dedicated to presenting diverse choral works that educate, enrich, and engage both its members and its audiences. PFC is funded in part by grants from a number of the region's Cultural Councils, local agencies supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. PFC performances are produced in part by cooperation with See Plymouth and Plymouth County Commissioners.

