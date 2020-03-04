Pilgrim Festival Chorus Commemorates 19th Amendment Centennial In A Woman's Voice

Pilgrim Festival Chorus (PFC), the region's principal community chorus, presents its spring season concert, A Woman's Voice, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, April 26 at 4 pm, at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth. The chorus, co-directed by William B. Richter and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, features instrumentalist Adam Grüschow, bassoon.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment in 1920, which guaranteed and protected women's constitutional right to vote, A Woman's Voice explores some of women's key life experiences. Whether expressing the joy of youth, the intensity of love, the pain of loss, or the sacrifices made as a patriot or a pioneer, this concert will reflect the many and varied voices of women.

Music built on themes of girlhood, love, motherhood, faith, pain, rebellion, loss and hope fill out the concert program. Throughout human history there are relatively few records of the lives of women. This concert makes exception, in honor and celebration. Selections in the program range from spirituals and gospel songs to folksongs and sensitive settings of poetry. Some of the texts are by writers as well-known as Abigail Adams, Helen Keller and Elizabeth Barrett Browning, while choral settings are creations of the best contemporary women composers, including Carolyn Jennings, Rosephanye Powell and Gwyneth Walker.

Since 1999, PFC has delighted South Shore audiences with classical programming. More than 70 vocalists of all adult ages fill out the ensemble, dedicated to authentic choral singing. During this important anniversary year when Plymouth celebrates its 400th year, PFC will perform a special concert in October that will include a newly commissioned work. In December, PFC will present their annual holiday season concert and a Messiah Sing.

Tickets for A Woman's Voice are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens, and $15 for students over 14. Children age 14 and under are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org or from PFC members. To reserve tickets by phone, please call Greg at 508-224-1944. For more information, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org, or follow Pilgrim Festival Chorus on Facebook.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You