Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of OCEAN FILIBUSTER at A.R.T.
Ocean Filibuster begins previews on Thursday, February 24. It opens officially on Wednesday, March 2 and plays through Sunday, March 13.
Dive beneath the waves and discover the intimate, critical relationship between humankind and the ocean. An integrated design immerses audiences inside the Senate chamber of a global governing body, where Mr. Majority introduces an "End of Ocean Bill" designed to shrink Earth's oceans into a more manageable (and marketable) collection of inland seas. When the floor is opened for debate, the Ocean arrives to speak in its own defense...and so begins an epic showdown. Ocean Filibuster fuses myth, song, stand-up, and science to explore the vast depths crucial to our daily survival.
Check out photos below!
This world-premiere, genre-crashing music theater experience is created by the Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour and features Obie Award winner Jennifer Kidwell playing both Mr. Majority and the Ocean, along with an Ocean Choir.
Production Details:
Created by PearlDamour
Text by Lisa D'Amour
Music by Sxip Shirey
Directed by Katie Pearl
Featuring Jennifer Kidwell with Marshall Hughes, Rachel Share-Sapolsky, Emerson Sieverts, Evan Spigelman, Dawn L. Troupe, and Nia Weeks
Commissioned and developed through a collaboration with the Harvard University Center for the Environment
Scenic Design Jian Jung
Costume Design Olivera Gajic
Lighting Design Thomas Dunn
Sound Design Germán Martínez
Projection Design Tal Yarden
Music Direction Sxip Shirey
Production Stage Manager Lisa McGinn
Photo credit: Lauren Miller
Rachel Share-Sapolsky, Nia Weeks, Jennifer Kidwell, and Marshall Hughes
Emerson Sieverts and Dawn L. Troupe
The cast
Marshall Hughes, Dawn L. Troupe, Lisa Da??Amour, and Rachel Share-Sapolsky
Katie Pearl and Lisa Da??Amour