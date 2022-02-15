Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of OCEAN FILIBUSTER at A.R.T.

Ocean Filibuster begins previews on Thursday, February 24. It opens officially on Wednesday, March 2 and plays through Sunday, March 13.

Feb. 15, 2022  

Dive beneath the waves and discover the intimate, critical relationship between humankind and the ocean. An integrated design immerses audiences inside the Senate chamber of a global governing body, where Mr. Majority introduces an "End of Ocean Bill" designed to shrink Earth's oceans into a more manageable (and marketable) collection of inland seas. When the floor is opened for debate, the Ocean arrives to speak in its own defense...and so begins an epic showdown. Ocean Filibuster fuses myth, song, stand-up, and science to explore the vast depths crucial to our daily survival.

Check out photos below!

This world-premiere, genre-crashing music theater experience is created by the Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour and features Obie Award winner Jennifer Kidwell playing both Mr. Majority and the Ocean, along with an Ocean Choir.

American Repertory Theater's production of Ocean Filibuster begins previews on Thursday, February 24. It opens officially on Wednesday, March 2 and plays through Sunday, March 13.

Production Details:

Created by PearlDamour
Text by Lisa D'Amour
Music by Sxip Shirey
Directed by Katie Pearl
Featuring Jennifer Kidwell with Marshall Hughes, Rachel Share-Sapolsky, Emerson Sieverts, Evan Spigelman, Dawn L. Troupe, and Nia Weeks
Commissioned and developed through a collaboration with the Harvard University Center for the Environment

Scenic Design Jian Jung

Costume Design Olivera Gajic

Lighting Design Thomas Dunn

Sound Design Germán Martínez

Projection Design Tal Yarden

Music Direction Sxip Shirey

Production Stage Manager Lisa McGinn

Photo credit: Lauren Miller

Rachel Share-Sapolsky, Nia Weeks, Jennifer Kidwell, and Marshall Hughes

Jennifer Kidwell

Emerson Sieverts and Dawn L. Troupe

The cast

Marshall Hughes, Dawn L. Troupe, Lisa Da??Amour, and Rachel Share-Sapolsky

Katie Pearl and Lisa Da??Amour


