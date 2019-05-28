Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage

May. 28, 2019  

Joel de la Fuente (Amazon's "The Man in the High Castle," "Hemlock Grove") is reprising his Drama Desk nominated role as Gordon Hirabayashi and 30 other characters in Jeanne Sakata's powerful and timely award-winning play Hold These Truths for a limited run on the St Germain Stage at The Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center, 36 Linden Street, Pittsfield, MA through June 8.

Barrington Stage ushered in their 25th anniversary season with previews of Hold These Truths on May 22 and celebrated opening night on May 25. The production was sponsored in part by Carl and Alfred Maynard & Dick Ziter and Eric Reimer. Scroll down for photos of opening night.

Helmed by Lisa Rothe, the creative team also includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, lighting d! esign by Cat Tate Starmer, sound design by Daniel Kluger, costume design by Margaret E. Weedon, with production stage manager Mary K. Botosan.

The play tells the story of unsung American hero Gordon Hirabayashi, who fought passionately for the Constitution against an unexpected adversary: his own country. During World War II, he refused to report to a detention center, launching a 50-year journey from college to courtroom and eventually a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

During WWII in Seattle, University of Washington student Gordon Hirabayashi fights the US government's orders to forcibly remove and mass incarcerate all people of Japanese ancestry on the West Coast. As he struggles to reconcile his country's betrayal with his passionate belief in the US Constitution, Gordon begins a 50-year journey toward a greater understanding of America's triumphs---and a confrontation with its failures.

Last year, Joel de la Fuente performed to rave! reviews in Jeanne Sakata award-winning solo show Hold These Truths at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. The production scooped up three 2018 Theatre Bay Area Awards last year including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction for Lisa Rothe and Outstanding Principal Performance for Joel de la Fuente. Hold These Truths originally received its New York Premiere with Epic Theatre Ensemble in 2012 and Joel de la Fuente was nominated for the 2013 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Hold These Truths will have a Cafe Chat following the performance on May 31st and a talkback following the performance on June 5.

Both single tickets and 2019 season passes are now on sale and available at www.barringtonstageco.org or by calling 413-236-8888 or visiting the Mainstage box office (30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201). Tickets range from $20 to $75.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Playwright Jeanne Sakata and Joel de la Fuente

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Playwright Jeanne Sakata

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Barrington Stage Company?s Artistic Director JuliAnne Boyd and Joel de la Fuente

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Joel de la Fuente during his opening night curtain call of HOLD THESE TRUTHS

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Playwright Jeanne Sakata on the set of HOLD THESE TRUTHS, designed by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Playwright Jeanne Sakata with her husband, Tim Patterson, Barrington Stage Company?s Artistic Director JuliAnne Boyd, Joel de la Fuente

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Joel de la Fuente

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Playwright Jeanne Sakata with her husband, Tim Patterson

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Playwright Jeanne Sakata, Joel de la Fuente, Barrington Stage Company?s Artistic Director JuliAnne Boyd

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Joel de la Fuente

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Joel de la Fuente

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Playwright Jeanne Sakata and Carol Maynard

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Dick Ziter, Eric Reimer and Playwright Jeanne Sakata

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Setsuko Winchester and Simon Winchester

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Tim Patterson, Garth Kravits and Playwright Jeanne Sakata

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Playwright Jeanne Sakata, Joel de la Fuente and Production Stage Manager Mary K. Botosan

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Jeanne Sakata, Barrington Stage Company?s Artistic Director JuliAnne Boyd, Norman Boyd, Joel de la Fuente

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Playwrights Jeanne Sakata and Mark St. Germain

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Joel de la Fuente, Joey Rainone IV, Playwright Jeanne Sakata and Production Stage Manager Mary K. Botosan

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Lia Chang and Joel de la Fuente. Photo by Garth Kravits

Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
Lia Chang, Joel de la Fuente, Tim Patterson and his wife, playwright Jeanne Sakata. Photo by Garth Kravits



Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Jeanne Sakata, Joel De La Fuente and More Celebrate Opening Night Of HOLD THESE TRUTHS At Barrington Stage
  • Beth Malone And Seth Rudetsky To Head To Provincetown's Art House This Week
  • ACTS Presents NEWSIES In Concord, MA This June
  • Photo Flash: American Repertory Theatre's WE LIVE IN CAIRO Celebrates Opening Night
  • North Shore Civic Ballet Selected To Perform In Dance For World Community Festival
  • Cirque Du Soleil Announces New Creation AXEL Coming To Worcester's DCU Center

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup