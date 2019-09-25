Photo Flash: Huntington Theatre Company Presents ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

Tom Stoppard's genre-bending comedy, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead comes to the Huntington Theatre Company helmed by Norma Jean Calderwood Artistic Director Peter DuBois. Performances begin September 20 at the Avenue of the Arts / Huntington Avenue Theatre (264 Huntington Avenue, Boston) and will run through October 20. Tickets are now on sale to the general public.



Tom Stoppard's comedic masterpiece imagines the lives of two minor characters from Shakespeare's Hamlet, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. As the story unfolds, they voice their confusion about the play that's being performed without them, untangling bigger questions about life and death, reality and art. It's all from the pen of Academy Award and four-time Best Play Tony Award winner Stoppard (Shakespeare in Love, The Real Thing, and Arcadia), and directed by the Huntington's own Artistic Director, Peter DuBois.



Headlining as the doomed duo are Drama Desk Award winner Jeremy Webb (The Visit and Burn This on Broadway; Private Lives and A Doll's House at the Huntington) as "Guildenstern", and rising star Alex Hurt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on Broadway, Manhattan Theatre Club's Continuity) as "Rosencrantz." Beloved Boston favorites Will LeBow (Awake and Sing, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Bus Stop at the Huntington) and Melinda Lopez (Yerma, Mala, Huntington playwright-in-residence, and 2019 recipient of the Elliot Norton Award for Sustained Excellence) return to the Huntington as "The Player" and "Gertrude," respectively.



Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse on Broadway; Fox's "Gotham") has been cast as the mistrustful "Hamlet" and Meghan Leathers (Into the Breeches! at Trinity Repertory Company, Much Ado About Nothing at Martha's Vineyard Playhouse) has been cast as "Ophelia."



Joining them is a cast of some of Boston's favorite talent including Ed Hoopman (Romeo and Juliet, A Civil War Christmas at the Huntington) as "King Claudius;" Matthew Bretschneider (Romeo and Juliet, Tartuffe, Dead End at the Huntington) as the young player "Alfred"; and Ken Cheeseman (All My Sons, A Civil War Christmas and Prelude to a Kiss at the Huntington) as "Polonius."



Filling out the beleaguered troop of Tragedians is Laura Latrielle (Mauritius and Ripcord at the Huntington), Zaven Ovian (Romeo and Juliet at the Huntington), Marc Pierre (Milk Like Sugar at the Huntington), Dale Place (Romeo and Juliet, Our Town, and Ah, Wilderness! at the Huntington), and Omar Robinson (Romeo and Juliet, and Tartuffe at the Huntington). Michael Underhill (Man in the Ring at the Huntington) and Kadahj Bennett (Company One's Leftover, Hype Man, and Peerless) round out the ensemble.



Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead will include scenic design by Wilson Chin (Next Fall on Broadway; Romeo and Juliet, Skeleton Crew, and Tiger Style! at the Huntington), costume design by Ilona Somogyi (Clybourne Park on Broadway; Romeo and Juliet and Fall at the Huntington), lighting design by David Lander (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo on Broadway; Ether Dome and Before I Leave You at the Huntington), projection design by Zachary Borovay (Sunday in the Park with George and The Colored Museum at the Huntington), with sound design and original music by Obadiah Eaves (Saint Joan, The Country House, The Assembled Parties on Broadway; Romeo and Juliet at the Huntington). Production stage manager is Emily F. McMullen and stage manager is Jeremiah Mullane.

Single tickets starting at $25 and FlexPasses are on sale: online at huntingtontheatre.org, by phone at 617 266 0800; or in person at the Huntington Avenue Theatre Box Office, 264 Huntington Ave. and the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA Box Office, 527 Tremont St. in Boston's South End.

Photo Credit: T Charles Erickson



The Company Of Rosenkrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead



The Company Of Rosenkrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead



Alex Hurt



Alex Hurt



Alex Hurt, Jeremy Webb



Alex Hurt, Jeremy Webb



The Company Of Rosenkrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead



Will LeBow, Jeremy Webb, Alex Hurt



Jeremy Webb, Alex Hurt



Will LeBow



Jeremy Webb



Jeremy Webb



The Company Of Rosenkrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead