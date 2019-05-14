Photo Flash: First Look at A.R.T.'s WE LIVE IN CAIRO

May. 14, 2019  

We Live in Cairo begins previews tonight, Tuesday, May 14 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. It opens Wednesday, May 22, and plays through June 23. Tickets on sale now: online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets in 2011 to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak, this world premiere musical follows six revolutionary students armed with laptops and cameras, guitars and spray cans as they come of age in contemporary Cairo. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, We Live in Cairo moves from the jubilation of Tahrir Square through the tumultuous years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the revolutionaries of Tahrir must confront the question of how-or even whether-to keep their dreams of change alive.

Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva

Abubakr Ali, Jakeim Hart

Parisa Shahmir and Dana Saleh Omar

Parisa Shahmir

Jakeim Hart and Parisa Shahmir

Parisa Shahmir, Sharif Afifi, Jakeim Hart, and Abubakr Ali

Gil Perez-Abraham and Sharif Afifi

Jakeim Hart and Abubakr Ali

Parisa Shahmir, Dana Saleh Omar, and Abubakr Ali

Jakeim Hart and Abubakr Ali



