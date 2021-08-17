Payomet Performing Arts Center to Present UNDER THE RADAR By Kevin Rice

This historical comedy is a site-specific and audience interactive piece where the audience is treated as newly arrived airmen at the 762nd Air Force Radar Squadron in June 1969 and about to begin a 12-month tour of duty in North Truro.

Directed by Daisy Walker and written by playwright and Payomet Executive Director Kevin Rice, Under The Radar is described by the play's dramaturg, Dan Lombardo, as "Our Town meets Dr. Strangelove." A fully-staged Actors' Equity Association production, the show features Robin Bloodworth, Shabazz Green, and Paige O'Connor.

Under The Radar joins Payomet's new humanities series, "Remembrances of the North Truro Radar Station," curated by Dan Lombardo and inspired by the military past of the arts center, located at the Cape Cod National Seashore's Highlands Center. The series is being planned to include films, author talks, and Rice's new play, among other community events.

The world premiere performance of Under The Radar is on Wednesday, August 18 at 10:30a.m. The play runs for three weeks, Wednesday through Sunday, with all performances at 10:30am.

If You Go:

Under The Radar

Payomet Performing Arts Center

29 Old Dewline Road, N. Truro, MA

Performances Wednesday-Sunday, August 18-September 5 // 10:30a.m.

Tickets: $25 members; $30 general public

Discounts for students, teachers, veterans, and active military personnel

Tickets at Payomet.org // 508-487-5400

tickets.payomet.org/UndertheRadar