Passim And Arrow Street Arts To Launch New Concert Series In Cambridge

Passim and Arrow Street Arts will launch a new concert series, Passim Presents at Arrow Street Arts, bringing folk and roots music to Arrow Street Arts’ state-of-the-art performance space in Cambridge. The series marks a partnership between the longtime Harvard Square music organization and the recently opened Arrow Street Arts venue.

“There will soon be even more music in the City of Squares thanks to a new partnership between two independent Cambridge arts organizations,” the organizations said in announcing the collaboration. The series will broaden Passim’s programming reach while maintaining its focus on artist-centered performances.

“We are thrilled to launch Passim Presents at Arrow Street Arts in partnership with another visionary nonprofit that believes deeply in artists and community,” said Michael Busack, Executive Director of Passim. “For more than six decades—from Club 47 to Passim today—our mission has been to create exceptional, intimate musical experiences that foster meaningful connections between artists and audiences. This partnership allows us to carry that tradition forward in an exciting new way.”

“Passim is a legendary venue, not just because of what happens on stage, but because of the organization's tireless work to build a nurturing community for artists,” said David Altshuler, founder of Arrow Street Arts. “We are honored to partner with them and provide the next stepping stone for talented musicians who are shaping the folk music scene.”

The series will open on February 25, 2026, at Arrow Street Arts in Cambridge. Additional concerts are scheduled through May.

AN EVENING WITH JONATHA BROOKE

The series will launch on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. with singer-songwriter Jonatha Brooke. Brooke’s career spans folk, pop, and rock, including her early work with the duo The Story and a prolific solo catalog. Her credits also include the one-woman musical My Mother Has Four Noses, along with extensive work as a producer, collaborator, and composer for television and film.

MARK ERELLI: SPRING GREEN ALBUM RELEASE

Mark Erelli will perform on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. in support of his album Spring Green. Erelli is a singer-songwriter, producer, and guitarist whose work blends rock, folk, and Americana. His career includes fourteen solo albums, three releases with his band Barnstar!, and collaborations with artists such as Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Anaïs Mitchell, and Lori McKenna.

MARY GAUTHIER WITH RACHEL SUMNER AND TRAVELING LIGHT

Mary Gauthier will appear on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., joined by special guests Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light. Gauthier is a Grammy-nominated folk singer-songwriter whose catalog includes eleven albums, including Rifles and Rosary Beads. Her songs have been recorded by numerous artists and featured in film and television. Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light, a Boston-based string band, will open the evening with music rooted in folk tradition and narrative songwriting.

30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF MATT SMITH

A celebration marking Matt Smith’s 30 years at Passim will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., hosted by Rose Cousins. Smith began volunteering at Passim three decades ago and now serves as Managing Director, playing a central role in the organization’s artist development and programming. The event will feature guest appearances and reflections on Smith’s impact on Passim and the broader folk music community.

Tickets for Passim Presents at Arrow Street Arts are on sale at arrowstarts.org.

Passim is a nonprofit organization dedicated to live music performance, artist development, and music education, continuing a legacy that began with Club 47 in 1958. Arrow Street Arts is a multi-arts venue focused on supporting artists and organizations through accessible performance and production spaces in Cambridge.