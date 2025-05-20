North Shore Civic Ballet Opens Spring Auction in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North Shore Civic Ballet will open its 2025 online auction website page, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, for bids on Friday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and continues through Friday, June 27, closing at 6:00 p.m. EST. The auction's proceeds will provide aspiring dancers with the resources and training needed to study ballet and perform in the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The NSCB is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts at the Marblehead School of Ballet.

Shoppers worldwide will discover a range of gift certificates and gift cards to bid upon for restaurants, cafes, bookstores, boutiques, hotels, resorts, museums, libraries, theaters, and more on the North Shore and in New England just in time for summer vacations and celebrations. Hotel and resort stays include Maine Forest Yurts, Bayside Resort on Cape Cod, Hawthorne Hotel in Salem.

Adventurous experiences await at Skydive Pepperell in Massachusetts, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in New Hampshire, and the Champlain Valley Exposition in Vermont. Other entertainment options include Massachusetts Bay Lines in Boston and Kowloon Komedy in Saugus. Theater enthusiasts can also bid on tickets to venues such as The Cabot, North Shore Music Theatre, The Regent Theatre, The Palace Theatre, and Lyric Stage Boston.

The auction features passes to esteemed cultural organizations, museums, and libraries, including The Preservation Society of Newport in Rhode Island, the Witch Dungeon Museum in Salem, the Paul Revere House in Boston, and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford. Families will find plenty of fun activities to bid on, with options like Puppet Showplace Theater in Brookline, the Butterfly Place in Westford, and York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine. Bidders are encouraged to visit the auction site frequently, as new items will be added throughout the event. The auction’s website is open 24/7, providing a convenient platform for all to participate in this exciting opportunity.

The auction's net proceeds support performances, new choreography, costuming, scholarships, and special educational projects. They also provide equipment and resources to aid dancers with their training.

"With the support of our donors and bidders, the North Shore Civic Ballet will provide more educational and performing opportunities for another generation of dancers. People can still get involved in the auction by volunteering with the ballet company, asking merchants to donate a gift certificate or gift card for the auction, or making a purchase," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, North Shore Civic Ballet.

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt organization and contributions are tax-deductible, as permissible by law.

Donations of gift certificates and gift cards are accepted continually during the auction and may be dropped off at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Call 781-631-6262 to schedule a drop-off or a pick-up for the auction. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/.

