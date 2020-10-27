North Shore Civic Ballet Needs Your Treasures and Volunteers for Annual Online Holiday Auction

The online auction officially launches for bids on Monday, November 16 at Bidding for Good.

The fall season is underway and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) is already preparing for its annual online holiday auction. This year, the nonprofit dance company celebrates its 46th season and invites the public to help train the next generation of dancers and artists in the North Shore region.



The online auction officially launches for bids on Monday, November 16 at Bidding for Good, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, continuing through Friday, December 4. Before the launch date, items may be previewed only.



The NSCB seeks donations of gift cards and gift certificates representing a range of services and products, artwork, jewelry, handmade items, and other apparel for the auction. Volunteers are welcome to get involved and participate in a number of ways. All proceeds from the auction support new choreography, costuming, scholarships, special educational projects, and other required dance equipment and resources in the North Shore region.



The company's dancers perform throughout the region. For several years, the company has performed in José Mateo Ballet Theatre's Annual Dance for World Community Festival. The company also presented new work in the annual "12 Dancers Dancing...A Christmas in Cambridge".



"Ballet is a traditional art form passed from one generation to the next. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create hardships for artists, we want to support, inspire and train dancers in the North Shore region and provide them with the resources they need to appreciate and study this art form. Shoppers across the country place bids in the auction looking for new items to purchase during the holiday season. With the public's help, the North Shore Civic Ballet can offer shoppers more services and products available to bid upon and raise needed funds to provide training for dancers," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, NSCB.



Donations Needed



Individuals and businesses are invited to donate gift certificates or gift cards for hotel stays, restaurants, spas, retail stores, car detailing, massages, photography, craft items, luxury services and more. Other suggestions are tickets to sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, excursions, museums and additional unique experiences.



A contribution of an item to the auction benefits the buyer and the donor. Retail establishments gain wide exposure. For example, artisans making jewelry or wearable art also benefit from having their work shown on the auction site. All items for sale are professionally photographed and displayed on the site. A generous description of the services and gift certificates appears online.



Drop off donations at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Before making the donation, donors are asked to call in advance at 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up or a drop off.



Volunteers Wanted



Volunteers are invited to participate in the auction with their time and talent. They can support the art of dance by procuring gift cards and gift certificates, developing and distributing flyers about the auction, and other activities. For more information about volunteer opportunities available with the auction and other ways to participate, contact the ballet company at 781-631-6262.



Bidders will find a range of items to purchase such as weekend getaways, spa treatments, restaurant gift certificates, jewelry, accessories, theatre tickets and much more just in time for all the holidays and special occasions taking place in the coming months. Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.



For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/ .

