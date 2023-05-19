North Shore Civic Ballet Opens Spring Auction On May 26

The auction's proceeds will provide aspiring dancers with the resources and training needed to study ballet and perform in the North Shore region of Massachusetts.

The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) is getting ready to launch its annual online spring auction this month. The NSCB's online auction website page, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. EST and continues through Friday, June 16, closing at 6:00 p.m. EST. The auction's proceeds will provide aspiring dancers with the resources and training needed to study ballet and perform in the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The NSCB is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts at the Marblehead School of Ballet.

Starting on May 26 at 6:00 p.m. EST, shoppers worldwide will discover a range of gift certificates to bid upon for restaurants, hotels, resorts, museums, libraries, theaters, and much more in the local North Shore area, as well as Cape Cod, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and further just in time for summer vacations, graduation events, weddings, confirmations, and other celebrations. Shoppers should visit the site frequently to view the new items added throughout the run. The auction's website is open 24-7 and may be accessed by shoppers worldwide.

Hotel and resort stays are available to Hawthorne Hotel in Salem, Bayside Resort in Cape Cod, Maine Forest Yurts in Maine, and Cozy Pond Camping Resort in New Hampshire. Shoppers can also bid upon a range of unique experience opportunities to Massachusetts Bay Lines Sunset Cruise, Champlain Valley Fair in Vermont, and Newport Mansions. Tickets are available to theaters, including North Shore Music Theater, The Cabot, Emerson Majestic, and The Palace Theater in New Hampshire.

Shoppers will also discover passes to museums and libraries, such as the Institute of Contemporary Art and John F. Kennedy Presidential Library both in Boston, Harvard Museum of Science & Culture in Cambridge, Newport Art Museum in Newport, Rhode Island and Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock, Vermont. They will find fun activities to bid upon of interest for children, including The Butterfly Place, Clarks Bears, Boston Duck Tours, and Buttonwood Zoo.

Proceeds to Support Dancers' Training

The auction's net proceeds support performances, new choreography, costuming, scholarships, and special educational projects. They also provide dance equipment and resources.

"With the support of our donors and bidders, the North Shore Civic Ballet will provide more educational and performing opportunities for another generation of dancers. People can still get involved in the auction by volunteering with the ballet company, asking merchants to donate a gift certificate or gift card for the auction, or making a purchase," said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director, North Shore Civic Ballet.

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501(c)(3), tax-exempt organization and contributions are tax-deductible, as permissible by law.

Donations are accepted continually during the auction and may be dropped off at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Call 781-631-6262 to schedule a drop-off or a pick-up for the auction. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/.



Recommended For You