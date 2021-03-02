Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Repertory Theatre Presents A Recording Of UNVEILED

Five Muslim women in a post-9/11 world serve tea and uncover what lies beneath the veil in this critically acclaimed one-woman show.

Mar. 2, 2021  

New Repertory Theatre presents a professional recording of Unveiled, a provocative one-woman show written, preformed, and recorded by Rohina Malik, to be shared digitally with New Rep audiences for a limited time only.

Previously produced in cooperation with the Greater Boston Stage Company in New Rep's Blackbox Theater in 2018, this beloved and important production can be viewed from the comfort and safety of your home between April 2-18, 2021. Tickets for this digital production will be on sale in mid-March. More information about Unveiled can be found at https://www.newrep.org/productions/unveiled-digital/.

"We are so thrilled to bring back the critically acclaimed New Rep favorite, Unveiled in a revived digital platform," shares New Rep's Communications Director, Jaclyn Dentino. "Unveiled give us an opportunity to safely engage with our audiences, as well as to interact with our community and artists, while providing a unique theatre experience from your favorite device. We hope that audiences who remember the 2018 production and those who are new to Unveiled both experience the power of this production."

Racism. Hate crimes. Love. Islam. Culture. Language. Life. Five Muslim women in a post-9/11 world serve tea and uncover what lies beneath the veil in this critically acclaimed one-woman show.

Learn more at www.newrep.org.


