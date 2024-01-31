NEMPAC's Amore Valentine's Day Concert Returns to City Winery

The event is set for February 14.
The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced its annual Amore Valentine’s Day Concert, returning to City Winery’s Haymarket Lounge.
The Amore Valentine’s Day Concert kicks off our "Love is Love" Opera Project Season with songs inspired by Orpheus and Eurydice, a timeless love story of passion, courage, and bittersweet endings. From Monteverdi and Gluck, to Donizetti, Puccini, Bizet, and our favorite tunes from Showboat, West Side Story, and more, this musical evening will showcase something for everyone. The night Will Close with some audience participation and a Jazz sing-along, for a Valentine's Day celebration not to be missed! “Love is love” is a celebration that is inclusive of all sexualities and gender identities.
