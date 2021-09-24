Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Will Perform a Free Concert Next Month at Springfield Symphony Hall

MOSSO: Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, will present a free concert on Friday, October 15, at 7:30PM, at Springfield Symphony Hall. Maestro Kevin Rhodes, music director and conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for twenty years, will return to Springfield to lead a program titled "COMING HOME: A Symphonic Reunion" that will include popular symphonic works by Beethoven, Dvorak, Tchaikovsky, and others to be announced by Maestro Rhodes from the stage.

Maestro Kevin Rhodes is thrilled to be returning to Springfield to conduct this concert with his MOSSO musicians. "I've missed my colleagues. Since the pandemic silenced our concerts, and after isolating at my family's home in Michigan, I've been conducting opera and ballet in Milan, Rome, Slovenia, and Slovakia. I'm glad that my colleagues are working together to bring live classical music back to Western Massachusetts, and I'm honored to be on stage with them."

Beth Welty, Assistant Principal Second Violin with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra since 1983, points out, "MOSSO's efforts to perform live music since the last official SSO concerts have included organizing performances at the Black Lives Matter rally in front of Springfield City Hall in September of 2020, the 2021 Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival with the Kevin Sharpe Band, the Mattoon Street Arts Festival, and a free concert on the steps of Springfield Symphony Hall in June of 2021. Area businesses have also sponsored MOSSO 'pop-up' concerts in various locations throughout the city."

Marsha Harbison of Longmeadow, who has been Assistant Concertmaster of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra since 1977, says, "The musicians of the SSO have not performed together on the stage of Springfield Symphony Hall since March of 2020. The professional musicians of the symphony are eager to perform exciting and healing music in our great Symphony Hall, under our world class maestro Kevin Rhodes."

Timpanist Martin Kluger of South Glastonbury, CT, who joined the Springfield Symphony Orchestra as Principal Timpanist in 1980, added, "The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (MOSSO) love performing for the people of Springfield and the greater region. The impossibility of performing symphonic music in Springfield Symphony Hall for almost 20 months has been a source of severe disappointment for us, and we believe for our audience as well. So, hurray! Finally a live concert and one that is free and open to all! On October 15, with conditions made as safe as possible by observing strict precautions designed to prevent the spread of COVID, we will embrace this unique opportunity to again share our music."

MOSSO thanks the Music Performance Trust Fund, the American Federation of Musicians, the Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno of the City of Springfield, Amanda Spear-Purchase and the staff of Symphony Hall, and Lyman Wood for their support in bringing this free event to Western Massachusetts.

Tickets for the October 15 performance are free, but must be reserved in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door, and ticket holders must be masked and have proof of full vaccination against Covid-19. All performers will also be fully vaccinated and masked. Seating will be general admission, but Symphony Hall capacity will be reduced to allow for social distancing. Springfield Symphony Hall is located at 34 Court Street at the corner of Columbus Avenue in downtown Springfield, MA. For details and reservations: www.SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com.

Donations can be made online through the MOSSO website: SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com or checks can be made out to MOSSO and sent to MOSSO, PO Box 3513, Amherst, MA 01004. All donations made to MOSSO will be used to produce live musical events for the Springfield community.