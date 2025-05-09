Moonbox Productions Hosts 4th Annual Boston New Works Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Moonbox Productions has annoucned its 4th Annual Boston New Works Festival taking place June 26th - June 29th at the Calderwood Pavilion and the Boston Center for the Arts. The Boston New Works Festival is a weekend long festival celebrating new original plays by local playwrights. The seven original plays selected for this year’s festival will be performed on five different stages at the Calderwood Pavilion and the Boston Center for the Arts on Thursday, June 26th (7:30pm – 9:30pm), Friday, June 27st (7:00pm – 10pm), Saturday, June 28th (2pm – 10pm), and Sunday, June 29th (2pm – 7:30pm). Tickets are $25 per show and are available online or by calling 617-933-8600. Pay what you wish tickets are available at the box office.

Moonbox’s request for submissions garnered a broad assortment of musicals and plays from very talented playwrights in the Boston area. From the over 50 submissions, Moonbox’s diverse panel of judges chose seven original theatrical pieces for this year’s festival. This year’s festival includes three mainstage plays and four readings.

“Helping support the creation of brand-new works by local artists is really where the rubber meets the road in live theater,” said Producer Sharman Altshuler. “We are thrilled to be back this year with a new batch of fantastic new plays by Boston area playwrights and musicians, and excited to share them with our audiences – a great opportunity to create community and remind us all of the vast wealth of talent we have right here in Boston,” said Altshuler.

The non-profit partners for the 4th Annual Boston New Works Festival are the Theater Community Benevolent Fund (TCBF) and On the Rise.

TCBF provides financial relief in a confidential, respectful manner to individual theatre practitioners of Greater Boston and the surrounding areas, facing occurrences of a catastrophic nature including but not limited to extreme illness, devastating acts of nature, housing emergencies, vandalism, and theft, and who have limited or no resources with which to handle such events. TCBF recognizes the essential value of artists and arts organizations to society, and treats all applicants with dignity, discretion, and compassion. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to TCBF.

On The Rise’s work begins with individuals experiencing homelessness and continues until they secure housing. From its origin as a women’s organization, On the Rise provides programs that have evolved toward inclusion of those historically and structurally oppressed on the basis of gender. For those with the fewest options, On the Rise cultivates long-term relationships that foster safety and belonging. Guided by the strength and initiative of its program participants, they join their journey to wellbeing, as skilled partners and advocates. Throughout this journey, the organization engages with the people, programs and systems that most affect its participants, working to build a society that nourishes their wellbeing.

