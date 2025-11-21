Marblehead School of Ballet Will Host Ballet on the Big Screen & Sixth Winter Coat/Pajama Drive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) invites the public to celebrate the holidays with the school throughout December. Join the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead's annual holiday parade, attend The Big Screen’s showing of ‘Experience the Genius of George Balanchine: The Visionary Who Redefined Ballet in the 20th Century’, donate to the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet’s sixth annual winter coat and pajama drive to help our neighbors in need, and give the gift of dance this season.

Christmas Walk Parade

Get into the holiday spirit and join the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead’s annual Christmas Walk Parade. On Saturday, December 6, attend the parade at 11:45 a.m. in Marblehead and participate with the school or watch students, family, and friends march. For further information, contact MSB at 781-631-6262.

Ballet on the Big Screen: ‘Experience the Genius of George Balanchine

Marblehead School of Ballet presents on Sunday, December 7 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. the last show in The 2025 Big Screen series, ‘Experience the Genius of George Balanchine: The Visionary Who Redefined Ballet in the 20th Century’, at the studio located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. George Balanchine was the most prolific choreographer of the modern era, a visionary who transformed the world of ballet. Renowned for his unparalleled musicality, Balanchine did not simply choreograph to music — he made music visible through movement, seamlessly blending sound and motion into a unified artistic expression.

Dancers, dance aficionados, friends, and families are welcome to attend the program. Join MSB’s director, Paul K. Shiff, in a discussion about Balanchine’s work. Guests will watch rehearsals and performances of Serenade, Jewels, Apollo and more.

Admission is $10 per person. To attend the program, register in advance online at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule, contact msb@havetodance.com or call 781-631-6262.

Donate to the Annual Winter Coat and Pajama Drive

During this season of giving, the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) are holding their sixth annual drive for winter coats and pajamas to help our neighbors. The drive runs now through December 14. The coats will be given to Anton's Cleaners to clean and afterward, they will be donated to Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network. New pajamas are also being collected for children, 0 to six years of age, which will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity.

Donations of new or gently used warm winter coats for children and adults, without broken zippers, rips, tears, or stains are needed. Anton’s Cleaners will clean the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network to a range of nonprofit organizations for distribution to individuals and families experiencing hardships.

The new pajamas will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit in Lynn, Massachusetts to give to children in need. This agency is one of the largest providers of early education and care in southern Essex County, working with children and families.

Bring your winter coats or pajamas to the dance studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Supporters of the drive must contact the school first at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com to arrange a date and time to drop off donations.

Holiday Shopping

This season, remember a loved one with a memorable experience – the gift of dance. Give a Marblehead School of Ballet gift certificate for tuition, future classes, drop-ins, or private lessons. Gift certificates may be purchased here, https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/tuition/#gift-certificates.

For a class schedule, information about customized private lessons and other details, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit the organization's website, www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com.