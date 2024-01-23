MY MOTHER HAD TWO FACES: REFLECTIONS ON BEAUTY, AGING & ACCEPTANCE Makes Its Boston Debut At The Rockwell, March 3

My Mother Had Two Faces makes its Boston debut at The Rockwell at 255 Elm Street in Somerville, MA on Sunday, March 3rd at 2:00pm.

Coming off a successful world premiere in Los Angeles, Boston is the second stop on the production's world tour before heading Off-Broadway for The United Solo Festival on March 14th and then onto the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August. Written and performed by Karin Trachtenberg and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, tickets for My Mother Had Two Faces are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available at bit.ly/MyMotherHadTwoFacesRockwell.

This autobiographical one-woman dramatic comedy dares to expose what lies beneath the mask of the perfect mother. Discovering her mother's diaries after her passing, Karin, the heroine, begins to examine the history of their complicated relationship from the gritty, urban streets of New York to her Swiss mother's manicured orderliness.

The story follows her mother's exodus from her homeland to pursue stardom, and how her fixation with beauty and outward appearances influenced Karin's sense of worth. Engaged in dialogue with her mirrored reflection, Karin wrestles with her own inner demons. What does the mirror uncover when we strip away the makeup?

A humorous and moving journey of self-reflection, this show is sure to resonate with anyone struggling with a conflicted parental relationship. Presented in a pseudo-fairytale style, utilizing multimedia and theatrical masks, My Mother Had Two Faces tips the Disney delusion on its head revealing the enchanting as well as the underbelly. Karin explains “In embodying my mother, an image of the Good Mother/Bad Mother emerged. Introducing theatrical masks is a powerful dramatization of those roles.”

Award-winning Somerville artist Eric Bornstein, of Behind the Mask Studio, created the two stunningly eerie masks that personify the Good Mother/Wicked Stepmother archetype. In working on this piece Eric explains “Masks illustrate the polymorphic diversity of identity. I particularly enjoy working on pieces that facilitate personal journeys through the evolution of identity. Karin's poignant inquiry helps to inspire us all to dig deep into our personal family stories.”

Karin Trachtenberg, writer and performer, has dual Swiss/US citizenship. She has appeared in professional theaters throughout New England and beyond performing major roles in Greek Drama and Shakespeare productions, most notably playing the titular role in Euripides' Phaedra at the Hydrama Theater in Greece. Film/tv and commercial credits include Showtime, NBC, and numerous independent films. As an actor, director and producer, Karin has championed countless new plays from staged readings to full productions. She is focused on creating opportunities for women-centered storytelling which fosters healthy dialogue about difficult issues.