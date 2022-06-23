Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Presented at The New Spruce Theatre in July

Much Ado About Nothing is a celebration of true love, friendship, and comedy that features some of Shakespeare's most satisfying language.

Jun. 23, 2022  

The New Spruce Theatre will be presenting Much Ado About Nothing July 2-August 14.

One of Shakespeare's best-loved comedic masterpieces, Much Ado About Nothing is a celebration of true love, friendship, and comedy that features some of Shakespeare's most satisfying language. As Count Claudio falls in love with Hero, the daughter of his host, Hero's cousin Beatrice and Benedick - a bachelor - are each duped into believing the other is in love with them. Meanwhile, Claudio is deceived by a plot that suggests Hero has been unfaithful.

Will courage, wit, and compassion reveal the truth of their circumstances?





