Lowell Chamber Orchestra Partners With Universal Edition Classical Music Publishing

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra and Universal Edition have partnered to give composers an unusual opportunity to promote their works in print. The orchestra recently announced its second call-for-scores in order to stimulate the creation of new works for chamber orchestra. Just like in the first, very successful call-for-scores, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra will select a work to be performed during its fourth season. However, this time, in conjunction with Universal Edition, the winning composer will also win a way to publish their work with Universal Edition through their web tool scodo for one year - a value of about €600.

Six finalists will win a voucher with which to publish a limited amount of works through Universal. Scores submitted through scodo can be obtained immediately via the Universal Edition website. Composers retain the large majority of rental fees. "We are very happy with this new cooperation between the LCO and Universal Edition," says LCO's music director, Orlando Cela. "The orchestra provides a performance and professional grade audio and video for the composer to promote their work, so it's a perfect companion to have Universal Edition also promote the score in print." The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is Lowell's first and only professional orchestra. LCO provides the Merrimack valley area with an ensemble that presents music at a very high level, of all styles and time periods, entirely free to the general population.

Now in its third season, the LCO has presented concerts that encompass established orchestral repertoire as well as multimedia works, stage works, lecture-presentations, and chamber music. As part of its mission of promoting, preserving and educating, the repertoire include works from the Baroque, to current commissions. The LCO has presented over a dozen local and world premieres by Anna Clyne, Dana Kaufman, Brian Raphael Nabors, José Luis Elizondo, Anthony R. Green, Bongani Ndodana-Breen, Jeremy Gill, and many others.

The deadline for submission to the call-for-scores is Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Learn more at: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/