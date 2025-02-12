Long Time Travelers Return To Gloucester, MA For CHAMBER ROOTS Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Husband-and-wife violinists Scott Moore and Erica Pisaturo join with twin brothers Charles and George Clements (double bass and guitar, respectively) to purvey the quartet's trademark "chamber roots" music: a heady blend of the uptown and the down-home, all masterfully interwoven into a contagiously fun and engaging experience. The group's first outing in 2025 is a one-two punch: a contradance with caller Rose Sheehan at MAGMA (Friday, February 28 at 7pm) followed by a concert at the Annisquam Village Church, Saturday, March 1 at 7:30pm.

Moore, Pisaturo, and both Clements all moved to Gloucester around the same time. Moore writes: "George, Charles, Erica, and I have each spent a lot of years traveling the world playing music-from Carnegie Hall and Symphony Hall, to amazing festivals like Greyfox, Big Ears, and Rockygrass, to tours of China, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. The four of us are lucky to live here, amid so many creative and interesting and supportive people. And it's so fun to carve time out of our busy lives-away from the symphonies, the tour vans, the huge art projects, the kids-and make music as the Long Time Travelers. We learn a lot from each other, and have a great time along the way."

Admission to the concert is by donation ($35 per adult, suggested). All ages are welcome, and a reception with the musicians follows the performance.

Long Time Travelers in concert

Saturday, March 1 at 7:30pm | $35 suggested Annisquam Village Church

820 Washington St · Gloucester, MA 01930

Long Time Travelers: contradance with caller Rose Sheehan Friday, February 28 at 7pm | $20-30 suggested

MAGMA . 11 Pleasant St · Gloucester, MA 01930

