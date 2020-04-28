Local Film Company Announces Online Filmmaking Classes for Kids Ages 10 - 18

Looking for new ways to keep kids busy while under quarantine? Filmmakers Collaborative, the organization behind the Boston International Kids Film Festival, has opened registration for three online programs designed to teach kids about filmmaking. The two-week courses will focus on stop-motion animation, documentary filmmaking, or visual storytelling and are all taught by professional filmmakers via Zoom.

"With schools closed, we are happy to help parents expand their curriculum," said Laura Azevedo, Executive Director at Filmmakers Collaborative. "The classes are a great way for kids to learn new skills that could ignite a passion and lead to a career one day."

The stop-motion animation class will guide students through the principles of animation as they produce a short film using objects found around the house. Classes run May 4, 6, 11 and 13 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm. Students must have a touch screen device with a camera for this class.

The documentary filmmaking class will show students the professional way to make a film about them and the world around them. It can be a video diary or the first in a series of YouTube videos. Classes will run May 5, 7, 12, and 14 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm. Students must have a smartphone or tablet and besic editing software such as iMovie that can be downloaded for free.

The visual storytelling class will teach students how to make a short silent film using only sound effects and music. Classes run May 4,6,11, and 13 from 12:30pm - 2:00pm. Students must have a smartphone or tablet and besic editing software such as iMovie that can be downloaded for free.

All classes are $50. Registration is open now at filmmakerscollab.org/learning. Students can sign up for one, two or all three classes. Limited space is available.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories