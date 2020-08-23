Livestream Theatrical Event: History At Play, LLC Presents 'World War Women: The Unsung Heroines Of WWII'

The livestream presentation takes place on Friday, August 28, at 7:30 PM ET.

History At PlayTM, LLC (HAP, LLC), has garnered nationwide applause for their Immersive Living History Experiences, chronicling the lives of legendary women who changed society. World War Women: The Unsung Heroines of WWII features HAP, LLC Founder and Artistic Director Judith Kalaora in a multimedia performance that recalls the triumphs of our greatest heroines. The one-woman production follows courageous women who risked their lives to defeat Fascism in WWII. Blowing up rail tracks; descrambling German Enigma messages; and i??ying dangerous missions, these true stories are not for the faint of heart and may be the most ini??uential and often forgotten victories of the war. This program was originally funded by the Bob Jolly Charitable Trust.

Enjoy this LIVESTREAM presentation on Friday, August 28, at 7:30 PM ET (GMT-5) via HAP, LLC's Pay-Per-HAP Facebook Group. This live event brings the vibrancy of theatrical history direct to your home. Approximately 75 minutes, followed by real-time audience Q&A. Each weekly Pay-Per-HAP performance is offered at a Pay-What-You-Can rate of $10-$25, or $100 for a 2020 Pass. For tickets, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pay-per-hap-facebook-live-immersive-living-history-experience-tickets-101577970444.

Payment is requested by 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5), on or before the date of the performance. After payment is received, request to join the Pay-Per-HAP Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PayperHAP. Admission to the group closes at 1:30 PM ET (GMT-5) on the date of the performance. No late admission. No refunds/date transfers. Must have access to a Facebook account in order to view.

Josh Lederman, NBC News Political Correspondent, attests: "History At Play connects the dots between the characters that made up our past and the events they shaped that still influence our lives."

