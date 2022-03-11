Last Chance To Experience IMAGINE VAN GOGH; Exhibition Will Close On March 19, 2022

Imagine Van Gogh the Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale© will be leaving Boston on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after mesmerizing thousands of audience members during its three-month residency at the SoWa Power Station.

The exhibit, created in France by Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, has captivated audiences and received rave reviews from critics. This stunning immersion into 200 of Van Gogh's paintings has travelled coast-to-coast and dazzled North American audiences.

Statement from the team at Imagine Van Gogh:

We are forever grateful to Boston for the incredible hospitality during our U.S. premiere of the original Imagine Van Gogh exhibition in Image Totale©. We would like to thank the City of Boston and our partners at SoWa Art + Design District; if you haven't already, please come see us before we leave on March 19th. We hope to return to this great city with another exhibition soon!

Filling 24,000 square feet of the SoWa Power Station, Imagine Van Gogh the Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale©, allows the viewer to enter and roam the luminous dreamscapes conjured by Vincent Van Gogh, projected in infinitesimally fine detail and at the grandest scale, accompanied by the music of Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, Schubert, Mozart, Satie, and more. Invented by Albert Plecy in 1977, Image Totale© has been adapted by Mauger and Baron to offer passage into the visionary works of a beloved genius, where we become engulfed by those famously tactile brushstrokes.

Annabelle Mauger is the original creator of the first immersive Van Gogh exhibition, presented in 2008 at Cathédrale d'Images in France and in 2011 at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore. Her creation inspired various digital Van Gogh exhibitions that toured around the world in the years since. In 2017, Mauger and Baron presented a new, elevated version of Imagine Van Gogh in Image Totale© at Halle de La Villette in Paris.

Imagine Van Gogh the Original Immersive Exhibition in Image Totale© is designed as a contactless experience and will have timed entries and will operate in full accordance with current safety guidelines established by the CDC and the Massachusetts government.

Final tickets are on sale now at www.imagine-vangogh.com.