Kevin Bridges Comes to the Boch Center

Kevin Bridges will bring his acclaimed stand-up show to Boston’s Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Thursday, October 9, marking his long-awaited debut to the U.S. Outback Presents & Off The Kerb Productions are thrilled to announce that after more than two decades of packed arenas, five critically acclaimed tours, and over 1.5 million tickets sold worldwide, Kevin Bridges—one of the UK’s most celebrated comedians—is coming to North America with his Live tour this fall, kicking off US dates October 2, 2025 in New York. Kevin will stop at eight additional markets including Boston, Los Angeles, Austin and more. Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 13 at 10 AM E.T. at kevinbridges.co.uk

With five stand-up specials, including the cinematic release of his latest show The Overdue Catch-Up, and two best-selling books, Kevin Bridges is a comedic force whose sharp wit and relatable storytelling have made him a household name across the UK and beyond. Now, for the first time ever, North American audiences will get to experience his signature brand of comedy—live on stage.

Bridges has performed to sold-out crowds across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. Known for his observational humour and effortless delivery, his shows are a masterclass in stand-up. From New York to Los Angeles, Kevin is hitting the road for a cross-country tour that promises fresh laughs, unforgettable moments, and the same powerhouse performance style that has made him a global sensation.

