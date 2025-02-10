Karen Maria Pisani Will Teach Theater Arts Workshop At Marblehead School Of Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



–Would you like to learn what theater kids do in New York City? Broadway performer, dancer, and choreographer Karen Maria Pisani can show you! Pisani returns to the Marblehead School of Ballet to teach a Theater Arts workshop starting on March 5 that will introduce another generation of aspiring young performers to Broadway. The Marblehead School of Ballet invites youngsters, eight to twelve year olds, to sign up for this new series.

This stimulating workshop creates a Broadway atmosphere, where dance, voice and acting skills are learned and applied. Technique and creativity are the keys to a triple threat! For the theater-loving individual, this class is for them. The class meets in the studio at the school, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, on Wednesdays from March 5 through April 9, 2025 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pisani's luminous career includes Dance Captain and performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line and dancing in Gypsy, Dames at Sea, Fiddler on the Roof, and Stop the World! I Want to Get Off. Her lengthy list of credits spans 32 years as choreographer for the Hasty Pudding Theatricals and the special event at Harvard's 350th celebration. Pisani served as Artistic Director of the National Dance Institute/New England with Jacques D'Amboise of the New York City Ballet. In Washington, D.C., she choreographed the Jack Lemmon segment of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Advanced registration is required to attend the in studio and online workshop. Registration and payment can be done conveniently online at https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/schedule. For further information, contact 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.

Comments