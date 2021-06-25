Judy Gold and Sierra Boggess to Kick-Off Provincetown Art House 10th Anniversary Season

The Art House 2021 season will kick-off in Provincetown with a long-awaited double dose: first with hilarity from Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold returning for a season-long sit-down with her hilarious stand-up comedy show from June 25 - Sept 1. And secondly with high notes, as the Broadway @ The Art House series brings Sierra Boggess, Broadway's original Ariel in The Little Mermaid and a frequent Christine Daaé in Phantom of the Opera and its sequel Love Never Dies, on July 2 & 3 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

The season opener comes on the heels of Massachusetts' decision that all of the state's businesses could reopen at 100% capacity as of last month's Memorial Day Weekend. In that connection, Mark Cortale, Producing Artistic Director of Provincetown's Art House theater, announced a fittingly momentous lineup of music and comedy superstars for the summer 2021 season. The occasion coincides with what will be his official ten year anniversary helming the famed Cape Cod venue - after the 2020 season was postponed. Returning center stage is the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ series first launched here in 2011 by the dynamic duo of Cortale and Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky, and now in more than a dozen major venues worldwide.

Judy Gold has starred in stand-up comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, and Logo. She has written and starred in two critically acclaimed, Off Broadway hit shows: The Judy Show - My Life as a Sitcom (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination) and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother (GLAAD Media Award, Outstanding NY Theater; Drama Desk Award nominations). Ms. Gold received rave reviews as Gremio in The Public Theater's all-female production of The Taming of The Shrew for Shakespeare in the Park. She also co-starred in Clinton! The Musical and Disaster! The Musical Off Broadway. She has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and has recurring roles on Netflix's "Friends from College" and "Search Party" on TBS. She can also be seen on the Showtime series "I'm Dying Up Here." Ms. Gold was featured in the series "Crisis in Six Scenes" on Amazon and also appears on the web series "The Other F Word" on Amazon Prime. Other recent television appearances include guest-starring roles on "Broad City," "Louie," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," "Inside Amy Schumer," "Difficult People," "30 Rock," and "Two Broke Girls." She won two Emmy Awards for writing and producing on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show." Ms. Gold has made numerous appearances on "The Steve Harvey Show," "The View," "The Today Show," and "The Wendy Williams Show." She has written for The New York Times, The Huffington Post, and CNN.com. She is the host of the hit podcast "Kill Me Now" on iTunes.

Sierra Boggess is an Olivier nominated actress, best known world-wide not only for re-inventing the coveted role of 'Christine Daae' in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, but for Lord Webber himself going on record to say that "she's the best, the best Christine certainly." Boggess portrayed the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom. She made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Her additional Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, The Phantom of The Opera, and School of Rock. Boggess' Off-Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Music in the Air, alongside Kristin Chenoweth, for New York City Center's Encores! Series. In the West End, Boggess has appeared as Fantine in Les Miserables and originated the role of Christine Daae in Love Never Dies, the critically acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance. Sierra starred as Cinderella in the highly anticipated Hollywood Bowl production of Into the Woods where the Los Angeles Times raved of her "crystalline singing and gameness for comedy... Boggess' Cinderella was enchanting." Prior to that she starred as Danielle DeBarbarac in the new musical, Ever After at the Alliance Theatre as well as starred in the world premiere of the new play The Age of Innocence at Hartford Stage for which she received a nomination for a Connecticut Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Countess Ellen Olenska.Sierra's concert appearances include multiple engagements with BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Broadway By The Year at Town Hall, Guys and Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Patrick Wilson, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane, and The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center. She has toured with her cellist sister, Summer Boggess and musical director, Brian Hertz all over the United States as well as Japan and Australia with her concert show which has been preserved live and released on CD, Awakening: Live at 54 Below

Summer 2021's Town Hall series, produced by Cortale at the town's largest venue, will welcome the series debut of drag phenom Alaska Thunderf*ck, winner of the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, on July 11 (*8:30 PM Show is Sold Out - Second Show added by demand at 6:30 PM ET). She will be followed by virtual runway of four of Broadway's most celebrated leading ladies: Kristin Chenoweth - star of Broadway's original Wicked as Glinda, Tony-winner for You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, star of TV's Glee and Emmy-winner for Pushing Daisies - brings her show For the Girls direct from Broadway for two shows on August 8 with Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music director. Kelli O'Hara, Tony Award winner for The King and I, Tony nominee for last season's Kiss Me Kate, makes her P-Town series debut on August 15 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Stephanie J. Block, 2019 Tony Award winner for her title role in The Cher Show, and Tony nominee for Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, makes her Town Hall debut on August 22 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. And Beth Leavel, a Tony nominee this past season in the musical The Prom, Tony Award winner for the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone, and slated to play Miranda Priestly in Elton John's upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway, will make her Town Hall debut on September 5, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Provincetown has been heralded as America's Best Beach Town, and as the Best Gay Resort in America. Over the past 100 years, many of the country's greatest artists have called P-Town home - and for its tenth anniversary season, Cortale's celebrated Broadway @ The Art House series will once again be home to an array of the New York stage's greatest stars: After kicking off with B'way star Sierra Boggess' series opener on July 2 & 3, the series proceeds in stellar fashion with Jenn Colella, Tony nominated star of the Tony-winning smash hit musical Come From Away, and star on Broadway of If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy making her series debut during Girl Splash week on July 23 & 24 with Chris Ranney at the piano. Rachel Bay Jones, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and Star of Pippin returns on July 31 & Aug. 1, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon on Broadway returns to P-Town with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host on August 13 & 14. Susie Mosher, who played Prudy Pingleton on Broadway in Hairspray and host of The Lineup at Birdland - the acclaimed weekly, wild, anything-goes variety show - makes her Art House debut on August 21. Lillias White, Tony Award winner for The Life and star on Broadway in CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, and more, makes her Art House debut on August 27 & 28 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host. Beth Malone, Tony nominated star of Fun Home, Angels in America and most recently star of the Off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, makes her anticipated Art House return on August 30 for one show only, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world" by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her eleventh summer for a two week run from August 31 - September 11, with Billy Stritch at the piano. And Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio, Little Me and daily host of SiriusXM's On Broadway channel, takes the stage on September 11 with Matthew Ward at the piano.

As if that lineup were not dazzling enough, The Art House has also gained an international reputation for hosting cutting edge comedy and music talent picks which, born out of the LGBTQ club scene, are increasingly crossing-over to mainstream success. This summer's main stage will once again feature a star-studded roster: following the opening of Judy Gold's summer-long stand at the venue from June 25 to September 1, Tori Scott, hailed as one of Time Out New York's Top 10 Cabaret Artists, returns July 9 & 10 with Jesse Kissel at the piano. Steven Brinberg brings his latest edition of Simply Barbra to P-Town, offering Streisand hits, hilarious anecdotes and celebrating the recent 50th anniversaries of her films Hello, Dolly and On A Clear Day, July 15 - 17. Indie Rock star Melissa Ferrick returns for her tenth Art House season, during Girl Splash on July 22 for one show only. RuPaul's Drag Race star Ginger Minj makes her anticipated debut at The Art House from Aug. 4 - Sept. 11. Deven Green, the award-winning Canadian comedy chanteuse known for her video parody character "Mrs. Betty Bowers, America's Best Christian," returns with Handsome Ned and their comedy show, Watch Thin People Eat on Aug. 6 & 7. Unitard, the comedy trio that Time Out NY called "incredibly vicious and relentlessly hilarious" returns to Art House stages with their comedy Badassy on Aug 10. Ben Rimalower of Patti Issues renown will perform a live special podcast show Broken Records - The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About at the Art House on August 23. Sirius XM Radio Andy star John Hill returns to his Broadway roots with his latest comic storytelling tour de force, Dead On Arrival, directed by Ben Rimalower, on August 24. And, Nicolas King returns to The Art House after headlining for Ptown's CabaretFest in 2019, with Jazz great Mike Renzi on piano this August 26.

For fans that wish to see the Broadway @ The Art House and Town Hall stars this summer, the venue provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its 2021 Broadway Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders the best seats available, 'front-of-the-line' access, and a significant discount off the price of VIP seating. More information can be found at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4548247.