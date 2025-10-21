Jonathan McPhee and Dance Theatre of Harlem Will Lead Hanover Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts announced that Jonathan McPhee, Conductor Emeritus of the Boston Ballet and Music Director at the Lexington Symphony, will lead this year's production of The Nutcracker. McPhee's acclaimed recording of The Nutcracker with the Boston Ballet Orchestra has achieved “classical gold” status, and he has served as the conductor for some of the world's most distinguished dance companies, such as The Royal Ballet, the New York City Ballet, and the Martha Graham Dance Company.

“Having Jonathan McPhee at the podium connects our dancers and our audiences directly to a standard of excellence that defines the professional ballet world,” said Jennifer Agbay, Director of Dance at The Hanover Theatre. “His artistry and expertise elevate the entire experience and allow our dancers to learn from and be inspired by the talent of his caliber. Bringing world-class talent like Jonathan to Worcester enables the young people in our region to see what is possible at the very highest level of the art form.”

This year's production features professional dancers, including Dance Theatre of Harlem performers Delaney Washington (Snow Queen) and Micah Bullard (Snow King), and Boston natives Noah Parets (Cavalier) of the Boston Ballet School and the National Ballet of Canada, and Mia Steedle (Sugar Plum Fairy) of the Sacramento Ballet.

The Nutcracker will also feature performances by Worcester Children's Chorus, which provides professional-level instruction and unites diverse youth in an inclusive community, and the Youth Ballet Company of Worcester, which gives young dancers pre-professional experience.

The Hanover Theatre's production continues to blend world-class guest artists with a strong cohort of Conservatory students and alumni, including:

Former The Hanover Theatre Conservatory staff member and faculty at New England Dance Academy and American Ballet Academy, Mark Harootian (Drosselmeyer/Mother Ginger)

Downtown Dance student at The Hanover Theatre Conservatory, Sophia Shliapa (Clara)

The Hanover Theatre Conservatory student Jackson Gardner (Fritz)

The Hanover Theatre Conservatory alumni, including Rachele Perla (Dew Drop Fairy) of New Chamber Ballet, Grace Armour (Arabian Coffee), Ava Tselios (Spanish Hot Chocolate) of Boston Ballet School, and Teddy Grillo (Nutcracker Prince) of the University of Hartford's The Hartt School