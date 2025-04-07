John Mulaney Joins Tanglewood's 2025 Popular Artist Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series has added John Mulaney, further expanding the season’s lineup. The celebrated comedian will make his Tanglewood debut on Sunday, June 29 at 6 p.m., presenting this summer’s only solo comedy show in the Koussevitzky Music Shed.

Mulaney is a three-time Emmy, Critics Choice, and WGA award-winning writer, comedian, and actor. He can currently be seen hosting his new Netflix talk show, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, airing live on Wednesday evenings. Mulaney's latest Netflix stand-up special, Baby J, filmed at Boston’s Symphony Hall and released in April 2023, converts his personal turmoil into comedic brilliance. Baby J earned him a 2023 Emmy nomination for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) and an Emmy win in outstanding writing for a variety special (pre-recorded). Baby J also received the 2024 Critics Choice Award for best comedy special (non-televised). Mulaney consistently tours, selling out venues around North America, from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl.

Previously Announced Popular Artists

The Popular Artist Series opens in the Shed with A Prairie Home Companion starring Garrison Keillor on June 21 (7 p.m.). Joining Keillor are music director Rich Dworsky and the band, the Royal Academy of Radio Actors (Tim Russell, Sue Scott, and sound-effects wizard Fred Newman), and other guest performers.

Timeless poet and rhyme master Nas makes his Tanglewood debut June 27 (7 p.m.). Building upon the hip hop artist’s successful run of performances with orchestras, he will perform with the Boston Pops with Emmy-winning conductor Troy Quinn, who makes his Tanglewood debut after conducting the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall on New Year’s Eve, 2024.

Returning after highly successful Tanglewood performances in 2021 and 2024, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Golden Globe-winning performer and composer Jon Batiste performs on June 28 (7 p.m.).

As previously announced, James Taylor and his All-Star Band perform with special guest Tiny Habits on July 3 and 4 (8 p.m.). The six-time GRAMMY-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is marking his 51st season at the festival.

The beloved quartet Barenaked Ladies, comprised of Ed Robertson, Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn, and Tyler Stewart, has sold over 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits. Their July 8 performance will be their second at Tanglewood, where they made their debut in 2013. Joining as special guests are two ever-popular hitmakers, Sugar Ray (“Every Morning,” “Fly-Fly” and “Someday”) and Fastball (“The Way,” and “Out of My Head”) (7 p.m.).

Emmylou Harris and Graham Nash, two of popular music's most beloved icons, share the stage for A Very Special Evening on July 29. Both artists first performed at Tanglewood in 1975 and will bring their respective complete shows to the historic venue this summer (7 p.m.).

Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band behind “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird”, will make their Tanglewood debut on August 5 (7 p.m.).

At the end of the season, Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, NPR’s popular news quiz program returns live with host Peter Sagal, judge-scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, and a to-be-named celebrity guest on August 28 (8 p.m.).

Thirteen-time GRAMMY winner Bonnie Raitt performs on August 31 (7 p.m.). Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, Raitt was also named one of Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.” Joining Raitt is special guest Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band.

The summer closes with multiplatinum artist and EGOT winner John Legend (September 5, 7 p.m.), whose long-awaited Tanglewood debut in summer 2023 was described as “a forceful finale for the venue's summer season—a soulful coda made sweeter by anticipation.”



