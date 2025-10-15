John Little and Terance Reddick Will Lead Hanover Theatre's 18th Annual A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts announced the full cast for its 18th annual production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, running on the main stage December 17–28 with an all-new production sponsored by Assumption University.

Returning this year is John Little* (Cabaret, Roundabout Theatre Company) as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, opposite newcomer Terance Reddick* (Les Misérables, Imperial Theatre) as Bob Cratchit. Local Boston favorite Brad Reinking* reprises his role as the Ghost of Jacob Marley, and Lillian Rogers also returns as the Ghost of Christmas Past, previously described by reviewer Tony Annicone in Theatre Mirror as one who “tugs on your heartstrings.” Additional ghosts will be portrayed by Kai B. White* (Titanique, Off-Broadway) as Christmas Present and Takaaki Matsumoto* as Christmas Yet to Come.

Sarah Milnamow (Grinch, Crossroads Live!) will play Mrs. Cratchit, joined by Bill Mootos* (“The Holdovers”) as Timothy, along with Angelina Bolentini, Isabel Gonzalez Webster, Samarth Shenoy, and Charlotte Siebels, as the Cratchit children. Associate directors Steve Gagliastro* (“Spirited”) and Annie Kerins* (The Crucible, THT Rep) play the Fezziwigs, joined by Dan Prior* as Fred, Laura D. DeGiacomo* as Millie, Fred's wife, Amy Barker* (Merrily We Roll Along, Huntington Theatre) as the Charwoman, Aidan Levinson (Pippin, Studio Theatre At Tierra Del Sol) as Young Ebenezer, Maggie Clark as Belle, Tyler Simahk* as Topper, Shelly Fawson as Suzannah, Channing Rion as Lucy, Marta Rymer* (American Mariachi, Two River Theater) as Laundress, and Andy McLeavey* (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company) as Dick Wilkins.

Completing the cast are youth performers, Sofia Voloshinov, Jonah Moura as Newsboy, and Worcester's own, Chris Bardizbanian and Ellie Stoddard as Fan and Young Scrooge.

Main Stage Artistic Director, Troy Siebels, will direct The Hanover Theatre's 18th annual production of A Christmas Carol with a new set created by award-winning designer, Kelly James Tighe (Big League Productions), state-of-the-art projections by Camilla Tassi (Falling Out of Time, Carnegie Hall), and innovative lighting design by Charlie Morrison (Grinch, Madison Square Garden).

Taavon Gamble^ (Trinity Repertory Theatre) will choreograph all new pieces to complement the fully original music composition by Music Director, Steve Gagliastro, with organ arrangements for the Mighty Wurlitzer by the accomplished Jim Rice. Additional creative team members include organist Sean Redrow, Technical Director Gerald Frentz, Costume Designer Gail Astrid Buckley, Sound Designer Matt Kraus, and flying by ZFX Inc. The stage management team includes Jane Siebels*, Sarah MacIntyre*, and Abby Ray*.