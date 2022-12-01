Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards

Jamez McCorkle Brings His Acclaimed Lead Performance To Boston In Rhiannon Giddens And Michael Abel's OMAR

Public tickets for both performances are on sale December 1.

Dec. 01, 2022  
Jamez McCorkle Brings His Acclaimed Lead Performance To Boston In Rhiannon Giddens And Michael Abel's OMAR

Casting and production announcements for Boston Lyric Opera's spring 2023 performances are being released today, including performers in BLO's premiere production of Bluebeard's Castle/Four Songs in March 2023 and the New England premiere of Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels' new opera, Omar in May 2023. Public tickets for both performances are on sale December 1.

Bass-baritone Ryan McKinny (above, l., photo by Jiyang Chen) stars as the fictional, fairytale character Bluebeard in Béla Bartók's one-act psychological thriller Bluebeard's Castle that will be paired with the dramatic song cycle Four Songs (Vier Lieder) by composer Alma Mahler (wife of Gustav). The highly anticipated production is directed by Anne Bogart, whose 2019 version of The Handmaid's Tale for BLO received universal acclaim and was one of BLO's best-selling shows. Naomi Louisa O'Connell sings the role of Judith, the bride who realizes she's gotten herself into a much different post-nuptial situation than she envisioned. O'Connell also performs Mahler's "Four Songs." BLO Music Director David Angus conducts. Bluebeard's Castle/Four Songs will play March 22-26, 2023 in an immersive, multi-genre experience that includes a salon-like atmosphere, dance and more installed at The Terminal @ Flynn Cruiseport in South Boston.

A full list of the Bluebeard's Castle/Four Songs artistic and production team is available here.

Tenor Jamez McCorkle (page 1, r., photo by Leigh Webber) stars in Omar, the title role he premiered at the Spoleto Festival last spring and brought to LA Opera this fall. Omar is the story of Omar Ibn Said, a prominent scholar of the Islamic faith and many other subjects, who was born to a wealthy West African family. Enslaved in South Carolina at 37 years old, Ibn Said escaped his first place of enslavement and headed to North Carolina where he lived as a slave until his death in 1864. His is the only known autobiographical essay written in Arabic by a Muslim man enslaved in America.

Grammy winner Rhiannon Giddens wrote the libretto and composed the music in partnership with film and orchestral composer Michael Abels for a production conceived by Kaneza Schaal. Classical Voice San Francisco called the production "a profoundly moving spectacle," and lauded McCorkle's performance as "a career-defining role." Michael Ellis Ingram conducts the BLO Orchestra and Chorus.

Additional casting announced for Omar includes Cierra Byrd in the role of Fatima, Omar's Mother and Daniel Okulitch playing the dual roles of enslavers James Owen / Johnson. BLO Emerging Artists (current and alumni) in principal roles include: Neal Ferreira as Auctioneer / Taylor; Emma Sorenson as Eliza, Little Daughter; Nicholas LaGesse as Abdul, Omar's Brother / Abe; and Fred C. VanNess Jr. as Amadou-Renty. Catherine Daniel plays Katie Ellen/The Caller. Omar plays May 4-7, 2023 at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theater.

Additional casting for Omar and a list of the original production creative team is available here. Omar is co-commissioned by Spoleto Festival USA, Carolina Performing Arts, L.A. Opera, Boston Lyric Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and San Francisco Opera. It is inspired by Dr. Ala Alryyes's translation of Omar Ibn Said's autobiography in his book A Muslim American Slave: The Life of Omar Ibn Said.

Individual tickets for BLO's Spring 2023 performances of Bluebeard's Castle/Four Songs and Omar are on sale December 1. Two-show subscriptions, also available now, offer a 10% discount over individual tickets.

Subscriptions and individual tickets can be purchased online at blo.org, by phone at 617.542.6772 or by email at boxoffice@blo.org.




Boston University School Of Theatre Presents ONCE At The Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre Photo
Boston University School Of Theatre Presents ONCE At The Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre
Boston University College of Fine Arts (CFA) School of Theatre has announced its upcoming production at BU's state-of-the-art Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre, Once, running from December 7-10, 2022.
LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Photo
LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
Have there ever been such devoted sisters as the four March girls, birthed by Louisa May Alcott in her postbellum semi-autobiographical novel LITTLE WOMEN? Director Ilyse Robbins shows her abiding affection for the story with her devotion to its heart and soul on display in the production of the 2005 Broadway Musical at Greater Boston Stage Company.
A World Premiere Play by Christine Lahti & More Announced for Berkshire Theatre Group Photo
A World Premiere Play by Christine Lahti & More Announced for Berkshire Theatre Group Early Summer 2023 Season
Berkshire Theatre Group has announced a portion of BTG’s 2023 Summer Season. The Early Summer 2023 Season will include contact, a four-time Tony Award-winning dance musical; What The Constitution Means To Me, a boundary-breaking play co-produced with WAM Theatre, and more.
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Open WAM Theatres 2023 Season Photo
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Open WAM Theatre's 2023 Season
WAM Theatre's 2023 Season will open with the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck (Grand Concourse, There Are No More Big Secrets, The Consultant), directed by WAM’s Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, and co-produced by Berkshire Theatre Group.

More Hot Stories For You


SYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th AnniversarySYREN Modern Dance Announce 20-City Tour For 20th Anniversary
November 30, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will share a split bill with kamrDANCE on December 2, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm at Arts on Site, Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC.
Woodwindist/Composer Josh Sinton Embarks On 10-City Tour This DecemberWoodwindist/Composer Josh Sinton Embarks On 10-City Tour This December
November 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Woodwindist, composer and creative musician Josh Sinton caps off an extraordinarily productive and busy year with a 10-city tour, Thursday, December 1 – Sunday, December 18. Performances include stops in New York City; Baltimore, MD; Cary, NC; Richmond, VA; Knoxville, TN; Athens, GA; Pittsburgh, PA; Bloomington, IN; Kansas City, MO; and Chicago, IL.
Taylor Tomlinson Adds Third Boston Show To THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR, February 1Taylor Tomlinson Adds Third Boston Show To THE HAVE IT ALL TOUR, February 1
November 29, 2022

Taylor Tomlinson has added a third show in Boston at the historic Boch Center Wang Theatre after the first two shows sold out. The new show for “The Have it All Tour” will be Wednesday, February 1st.
KEVIN BARTINI & FRIENDS, AN EVENING OF COMEDY At Shakespeare & Company, December 3KEVIN BARTINI & FRIENDS, AN EVENING OF COMEDY At Shakespeare & Company, December 3
November 29, 2022

Shakespeare & Company and the Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival present Kevin Bartini & Friends, an evening of comedy featuring Bartini as Master of Ceremonies and two other headlining acts: comedians Jim Mendrinos and Carole Montgomery.
SYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller CenterSYREN Modern Dance to Present Collaborative Piece TICKTOCK at Stony Brook University's Staller Center
November 29, 2022

SYREN Modern Dance, New York City based company co-founded by Lynn Peterson and Kate Sutter, will present a performance of Ticktock on November 30, 2022 at 7:30pm at Stony Brook University's Staller Center.
share