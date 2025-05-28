Jamey Johnson Returns To Indian Ranch In August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jamey Johnson will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Thursday, August 7, 2025 as part of the White Claw Summer Concert Series.

Johnson, a ten-time GRAMMY nominee, has garnered international acclaim and is embraced by fans of classic and contemporary country, as well as Americana and mainstream rock.

The Grand Ole Opry member is also widely regarded as one of the greatest country songwriters of his generation. He is one of only two people in the history of country music (along with Kris Kristofferson) to win two Song of the Year awards in the same year--for “Give It Away” and “In Color”--from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association.

A consummate storyteller, his songs have been recorded by George Strait, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Trace Adkins, James Otto, Joe Nichols and others. He is “a first-rate preservationist of classic country songwriting…,” says The New York Times.

His prime-time television performances have been widely recognized as the best of the shows, from singing “Georgia on My Mind” in the 2023 CBS special Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration and “Angels Among Us” for the 2024 CMT Giants: Alabama to performing “Beer for My Horses” in August with Lainey Wilson for the top-rated NBC special Toby Keith: American Icon (available to stream on Peacock), debuting his powerful song, “21 Guns,” during PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert in 2024, and delivering a standout performance of “Give It Away” at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The Recording Industry Association of America honored him for sales/streams of 9 million, including the 5X platinum-certified single “In Color,” the 2X platinum-certified album That Lonesome Song, the platinum-certified single “High Cost of Living,” the gold-certified song “Between Jennings and Jones” and the gold-certified single “That Lonesome Song.”

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

The season kicks off this weekend with Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience on May 31st and Tesla on June 1st. The Tesla show is sold out. The lineup also includes Get The Led Out on June 6th and August 22nd, Cole Swindell on June 15th, Let’s Sing Taylor on June 22nd, Nash Icon Local CountryFest on June 29th, Little River Band on July 6th, Parmalee on July 12th, The Pike GrungeFest on July 13th, The Pike HairFest on July 19th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on July 26th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on July 27th, Flatland Cavalry on August 2nd, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 10th, Lee Brice on August 16th, Tyler Hubbard on August 17th, Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on August 23rd 24th, KC and The Sunshine Band on August 30th, and Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 31st.

Tickets for Jamey Johnson on Thursday, August 7, 2025 go on sale Friday, May 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available May 30-June 5. Gates open at 5:30 PM; Show starts at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

