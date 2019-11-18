JM Productions To Present Broadway's Lillias White and Seth Rudetsky!

The City of Quincy has been recognized as the first official U.S. City to partner and to participate in the international arts and cultural movement Fair Saturday, on Saturday November 30, 2019. Originating in Bilbao, Spain in 2014. Fair Saturday aims to create a positive social impact each year on the last Saturday of November, the day following Black Friday.

Fair Saturday is an innovative cultural festival celebrating arts and culture in support of social issues that takes place in a growing number of cities across the world. In 2018 more than 600 events occurred in over 100 cities worldwide. Jordi Albareda, founder of Fair Saturday, stated "It is a day to change the world through arts and culture.

Cultural organizations across various disciplines participate by scheduling a time during the day/evening to express their art in support of their selected social cause. Fair Saturday will be celebrated by cities and towns around the world on November 30, 2019. Cities across the globe include Bilbao, Bristol, Málaga, Milano, Lisbon, Portugal, Helsinki, Leeuwarden, cities throughout Scotland, Germany, South Africa and more, forming an incredible tapestry of cities connected in the same positive celebration on the same day every year.

Quincy's partnership with this global arts and culture movement was launched on June 24, 2019, when Fair Saturday acknowledged international organizations that build bridges through culture and the arts at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, before an international audience from 12 countries, as well as a broad institutional, cultural and social presence from Bilbao and Biscay, Spain.

As the finale of our "Fair Saturday Quincy" Broadway star and Tony award winning actress Lillias White along with Emmy nominated & Sirius XM & Broadway star Seth Rudetsky will be joining high school and college students from our "Rising Stars" program for a very special concert in partnership with United First Parish Church, "Church of the Presidents," in Quincy. The event is co-sponsored by The City of Quincy, The Marriott Hotel of Quincy and Liberty Bay Credit Union.

Lillias White is an American singer and actress of stage, television, and film who is particularly admired for her performances in Broadway musicals. In 1989 she won an Obie Award for her performance in the Off-Broadway musical Romance in Hard Times. In 1997 she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for portraying Sonja in Cy Coleman's The Life. She was nominated for a Tony Award again in 2010 for her work as Funmilayo in Fela Kuti's Fela!

White is also known for voicing Calliope on the Disney animated series Hercules, portraying Evette in the film Pieces of April, and for her work as Fat Annie (Cadillac's mother) in the Netflix series The Get Down. She has also starred as Bloody Mary in Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific on PBS' Great Performances with Reba McEntire and in the PBS documentary In Performance at the White House. She is also an active cabaret singer and has appeared in concert with the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Brooklyn Philharmonic, and at Carnegie Hall.

Seth Rudetsky is an American musician, actor, writer, and radio host. He currently is the host of Seth's Big Fat Broadway and Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's on Broadway. The show focuses on Rudetsky's knowledge of Broadway theatre history and trivia. Rudetsky was nominated for the Emmy Award three times for his work as a comedy writer for The Rosie O'Donnell Show. He was a writer for the Grammy Award shows of 1999 and 2000. Rudetsky created the opening numbers for the 1998 and 2000 Tony Awards. Rudetsky also wrote the opening number for the last seven Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Easter Bonnet Competitions and has been responsible for many of their Gypsy of The Year shows. He wrote and performed a one-man show called "Rhapsody in Seth". He often tours with variations on his one-man show. He appeared in the Series Finale of Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.

Seth just revealed he filmed an episode of Will & Grace (for Season 3 of the reboot). The storyline includes Jack and Grace attending "AnnieCon"...a convention for anyone who ever played Annie. In the show, Seth plays Jerry Sussman, a music director who is now super successful and is also enemies with Jack.

The charity selected to honor at the concert is Y2Y, a homeless shelter in Harvard Square for young people ages 18 ~ 24. Y2Y provides a safe and affirming environment for young adults of all backgrounds, gender identities, and sexual orientations who are experiencing homelessness. This intentionally inclusive environment is especially important for LGBTQ young people, who experience homelessness at a much higher rate than their peers. Y2Y guests from the greater Boston area have opportunities to collaborate with service providers, other youth experiencing homelessness, and student volunteers to create sustainable pathways out of homelessness and develop skills for long-term success. Y2Y provides opportunities for both guests and volunteers to become the next generation's leading advocates for youth-driven solutions to homelessness.

For additional information on "Fair Saturday Quincy" or the Broadway concert please visit www.jmproductionspresents.com or brownpapertickets.com/event/4424251





