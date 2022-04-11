Indian Ranch In Webster Announces Three New Concerts

Indian Ranch in Webster, MA announced three new shows as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. Lost 80's Live with Flock of Seagulls, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, Stacey Q, Tommy Tutone, and Annabella's Bow Wow Wow comes to Indian Ranch on Sunday, August 7th and Boston's own Extreme will visit the lakeside concert venue on Friday, September 2, 2022. Tickets for these shows go on sale this Friday, April 15th at 10:00AM.

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, returns to Indian Ranch on Saturday, August 13 and goes on sale this Saturday, April 16th at 10:00AM. Indian Ranch tickets are available at www.indianranch.com. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week.

Lost 80's Live features some of the most recognizable acts from that great decade. This Reagan era show is filled with all your favorite 80's songs performed by the artists you know and remember. The Lost 80's Live tour has been described by thousands of concert goers as greatest hits show of the 80's and a rare opportunity to experience so many great bands in one concert, one night, on one stage. The show will feature acts such as A Flock of Seagulls, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, Stacey Q, Tommy Tutone, and Annabella's Bow Wow Wow.

The phenomenon known as Sublime, arguably the most energetic, original, and uniquely eclectic band to emerge from any scene, anywhere, ended with the untimely death of lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter Brad Nowell in May of 1996. But encompassing the sense of place and purpose long associated with Sublime's music, Badfish, a Tribute to

Sublime continues to channel the spirit of Sublime with a fury not felt for some time. What separates Badfish from other tribute bands is that they have replicated Sublime's essence, developing a scene and dedicated following most commonly reserved for label driven, mainstream acts. Badfish make their mark on the audience by playing with the spirit of Sublime. They perform not as Sublime would have, or did, but as Badfish does!

It all started when four Boston-bred kids joined forces in the late 80s to form Extreme. With an original new sound and groundbreaking records, the foursome was immediately recognized as innovators in the world of rock & roll. The band has described their music as "Funky Metal" in the early days, but it would evolve much more in the mid-90s by blending classic rock influences with post-grunge and alternative rock.

Extreme's popularity is fueled by guitar virtuoso Nuno Bettencourt's signature style, Gary Cherone's resonant vocals and socially conscious lyrics, Pat Badger's rock solid bass, and the hard hitting Kevin Figueiredo on drums. Their unwavering songcraft and diverse musical approaches earned the band multi-platinum albums with chart topping hits and sold-out tours all over the globe.

The self-titled, Extreme, was the band's first studio album and was released in 1989. It produced four singles: "Little Girls", "Kid Ego", "Mutha (Don't Wanna Go To School Today)" and "Play with Me" which years later would introduce Extreme to an entire new generation of fans with its inclusion in the popular video game Guitar Hero. The record foreshadowed the extraordinary technical guitar-playing prowess of Portuguese-born guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

Based on the enthusiasm of the rock aficionados and diehard fans that have followed the band since its self-titled debut, Extreme has continually toured the world, showcasing material from their illustrious career. The band achieved their greatest success with their 1990 album Pornograffitti, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200, and was certified multi-platinum. But it was the the acoustic ballad single "More Than Words", that reached #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in the United States landing Extreme their first #1 hit song. The subsequent single, "Hole Hearted", another acoustic track, was also successful, rising to #4 on the same popular music chart. "Decadence Dance" and "Get the Funk Out" were also released as singles both reaching the lower half of Billboard's rock chart and becoming fan favorites.

"As much as we enjoy recording, for me, I've always loved playing live for the fans," Cherone says. "We can't wait to get out there and play our music live."

Nuno explains. "We always look forward to getting out on tour, putting on a show. That's really where the band shines."

To date, the Grammy-nominated EXTREME have released six albums, plus a greatest hits set and a recent live DVD-selling over 10 million records worldwide.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, Little River Band on July 17th, Ann Wilson of Heart on July 23rd, Three Dog Night on July 24th, The Pike Hairfest on July 30th, TESLA on July 31st, "Weird Al" Yankovic on August 5th, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on August 6th, ABBA The Concert on August 12th, and Home Free on August 20th. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for Lost 80's Live on Sunday, August 7, 2022, and Extreme on Friday, September 2, 2022, go on-sale Friday, April 15 at 10:00 AM. Tickets for Badfish on Saturday, August 13, 2022, go on-sale Saturday, April 16 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale for Lost 80's Live and Extreme takes place Thursday, April 14 from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM and Friday, April 15, 2022, from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM for Badfish. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for Lost 80's Live and Extreme, through April 21st. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.