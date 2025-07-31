Human Movement Project Will Perform CONTRADICTIONS + CASUAL SELF LOATHING Dance Theatre Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Human Movement Project (HMP), a Hyde Park, MA-based dance and movement organization founded by choreographer Kim Holman, will present two performances of its dance theatre work "Contradictions + Casual Self Loathing" on August 8 and 9 at Riverside Theatre Works. This marks the first professional contemporary evening length concert at this venue. Originally premiered in 2021, the piece has since been re-developed and expanded to include new stories and perspectives.

Everyone carries baggage. Moments of shame and awkwardness that linger: a botched hug, a bad high school haircut, times we stayed silent when we should have spoken up. "Contradictions + Casual Self Loathing" offers a window into the layered experience of womanhood and the societal pressure to internalize shame. How do we embrace our contradictions, learn from our discomfort, and find joy in every version of ourselves?

Developed over seven years, the piece is built on more than 60 in-depth interviews with women, trans women, and nonbinary individuals who have experienced gender-based shame, violence, and self-loathing. Interweaving real-life stories from interviewees, community members, and performers, the work examines themes of motherhood, domestic labor, societal beauty standards, the male gaze, and more. While it addresses heavy subjects, the performance also captures the lightness of freedom, play, and self-discovery of womanhood.

Set among 10 vintage projectors and everyday materials like saran wrap and bubble wrap, the piece visually evokes the layers of identity that shape us. Even if our middle school selves make us cringe, every layer contributes to who we are now.

This 2025 version features an expanded cast and additional stories, deepening the work's perspective on womanhood and the collective experience of navigating a complex world.

Following the performances of "Contradictions + Casual Self Loathing," the Human Movement Project will produce a LabWorks evening, a casual mixed bill studio show featuring the work of Boston choreographers, at the Human Movement Lab in Hyde Park on September 21.