Hub Theatre Company of Boston Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Theatre Company of Boston returns to the (virtual) stage this fall with William Shakespeare's timeless comedy Much Ado About Nothing, directed and adapted by Bryn Boice. The show will be performed live online at 7:30pm on Saturday, Nov. 14, Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 and also at 4:00pm on Sunday, Nov. 15. All performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit our webpage at www.hubtheatreboston.org.

Beatrice and Benedick hate each other so much... it must be love! Classical Shakespeare and modern technology collide in Hub Theatre's take on Shakespeare's comedically combative courtship. With witty wordplay, memorable misadventures and modern miscommunications, this timeless romantic comedy explores the many masks we wear (both literally and figuratively) when it comes to finding love.

Award-winning director Bryn Boice leads twelve local actors: Nettie Chickering, Michael John Ciszewski, Lauren Elias, Jessica Golden, Lorraine Kanyike, Johnny Kinsman, Jamie Hernandez, Robert Orzalli, Jon Vellante, Regine Vital, Arthur Waldstein and Micheline Wu in this modernized masterpiece.

Hub Theater Company of Boston, Inc., founded in 2012, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional non-Equity theatre company committed to entertaining, captivating, socially aware and emotionally engaging theatre in intimate settings. In the interest of cultivating a diverse audience and breaking down barriers between audience and art, all tickets to all performances are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and information please visit our webpage at www.hubtheatreboston.org

