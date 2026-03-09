Spire Center For Performing Arts Adds Albert Cummings And Branden & James To Summer Lineup

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced two additional performances for its Summer 2026 lineup, featuring blues guitarist Albert Cummings and the classical crossover duo Branden & James. Tickets will go on sale March 14 at 6:00 a.m.

Cummings will perform at the Spire Center on June 26. Known for his expressive guitar work and powerful vocals, the American blues guitarist and songwriter has built a reputation as one of the leading performers in contemporary blues. Influenced by artists such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King, and Jimi Hendrix, Cummings gained recognition with his debut album From the Heart and has continued to tour and record internationally.

On August 30, the Spire Center will present SUMMER NIGHTS ON BROADWAY, performed by Branden & James as part of the venue’s Sunday Serenades series. The duo—vocalist Branden James and cellist James Clark—blend classical crossover arrangements with Broadway repertoire. A finalist on Season 8 of America's Got Talent, the pair has performed together since 2015.

The program will feature songs from Broadway musicals including West Side Story, Wicked, Mary Poppins, Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Lion King.

Additional upcoming performances at the Spire Center include Jon Butcher Axis, Dervish, Les Sampou, Mark Erelli, Bruce Katz Band, Joan Osborne performing the songs of Bob Dylan, Gentleman Brawlers, Selwyn Birchwood, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie, Tinsley Ellis, Liz Longley, Melissa White and Miki Sawada, and BoDeans.

Performance Details

Albert Cummings

June 26 at 8:00 p.m. (doors 7:00 p.m.)

Branden & James – SUMMER NIGHTS ON BROADWAY

August 30 at 3:00 p.m. (doors 2:00 p.m.)

Tickets will be available beginning March 14 at 6:00 a.m.