The Theater, Dance & Media Concentration at Harvard University launches its spring production with María Irene Fornés' THE DANUBE, directed by Morgan Green.

Eve and Paul meet and fall deeply in love, and just as quickly develop symptoms of an unexplained illness as the world begins to disintegrate around them. With their health in decline, the two cling to their relationship - to feelings of happiness and misery alike - as a refuge from an otherwise inhospitable environment. María Irene Fornés's one act play, The Danube, is less a plot driven drama than an imagistic meditation on the mysterious mechanics of the mind and the devastating psychology of spiritual survival.

Morgan Green is a New York based theater director and co-founder of New Saloon Theater Company (newsaloon.org). Her recent work includes MINOR CHARACTER (The Public Theater), the world premiere of A White Girl's Guide to International Terrorism by Chelsea Marcantel (SFPlayhouse), A Good Neighbor by Kate E. Ryan (ZSpace), the west coast premiere of The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe (Marin Theatre Company), Cute Activist by Milo Cramer (The Bushwick Starr), and The Music Man (The Sharon Playhouse). She is an alumni of the Lincoln Center Director's Lab, Williamstown Theater Festival Directing Core, Bob Moss Directing Residency at Playwrights Horizons and a New Georges Affiliated Artist. Morgan was the Associate Director for Pam MacKinnon on Amelie, a new musical on Broadway. She is the recipient of the 2016 New York Innovative Theater's Outstanding Director Award for New Saloon's Six Translations of Uncle Vanya. Morgan is a proud member of SDC. MorganClaireGreen.com

The production features the work of a full complement of professional artists, including Set Design by Oona Curley, Costume Design by Alice Tavener, Lighting Design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, Puppetry Design by Katie Brehm, and Sound Design by Andy Russ. The cast and several of the members of the crew and design assistants are current Harvard undergraduates.

Farkas Hall

12 Holyoke St, Cambridge, MA

Thursday, May 2, 7:30pm

Friday, May 3, 7:30pm

Saturday, May 4, 2pm

Saturday, May 4, 7:30pm

Sunday, May 5, 2pm

All Tickets are FREE. To reserve, please click HERE or visit www.tdm.fas.harvard.edu.

Theater, Dance & Media, chaired by Martin Puchner, Byron and Anita Wien Professor of Drama and of English and Comparative Literature, launched in the fall of 2015. The concentration invites students to become art makers and researchers ranging across theater, dance, and performance-based media, using Harvard's resources from the American Repertory Theater to the Dance Center and the Theatre Collection. Theater, Dance & Media aims to launch a generation of graduates who will use their experience in storytelling, performance, and media for careers inside and outside the arts.





