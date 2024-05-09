Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses Will Celebrate 30-Years of Learning With Two Days of Music From More Than 150 Singers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses will present two days of soul-stirring and beautiful music May 18 + 19 at Roxbury Community College. All seven HHYC choruses will take part in the concerts as the organization celebrates 30 years of training Greater Boston’s young singers aged 7–18 to hone their craft, express their creativity, and make unforgettable memories alongside forever friends. Tickets are available now at HandelandHaydn.org.

Saturday’s concert will begin at 7:30PM and will feature alumni and current members of the Chorus of Sopranos + Altos, Chorus of Tenors + Basses, and Chamber Choir. Sunday’s concert will begin at 3:00PM and will feature New Voices, Treble Chorus, Youth Chorale, and Concert Choir. Sunday, HHYC will also be joined by students from Mother Caroline Academy and the Mason Pilot Elementary School who are part of the Handel and Haydn Society’s School Partnerships Program which offers music education in Boston area schools. Conducted by Michele Adams, Alyson Greer Espinosa, Annina Hsieh, Dr. Kevin McDonald, Andrew Milne, and Nurt Villani, the concerts will feature works by composers spanning centuries and continents.

“The spring concerts are a celebration of how far our young singers have come,” said Nurt Villani, Conductor, New Voices and Treble Chorus. “Many young singers come to us and their experience begins and ends with “Happy Birthday.” Now, they are learning Baroque masterpieces and folk songs alike, singing in many languages and multiple voice parts, and having fun in the process.”

Over its 30 years, HHYC has grown from a handful of dedicated young people to seven choruses welcoming more than 150 singers each semester. Through large- and small-group instruction, weekly musicianship classes, collaborations with leading professional ensembles, and international tours (including the upcoming 2024 HHYC tour throughout Austria), world-class faculty partner with these young artists to create a rigorous yet welcoming environment for musical and personal growth. Singers also treat H+H audiences to inspiring performances onstage at Symphony Hall and NEC’s Jordan Hall, often joined by the H+H Orchestra and Chorus, sharing their passion for the living tradition of choral music.

Tickets for the HHYC Spring Concerts on May 18, 7:30 PM and May 19 at 3:00 PM are available now at HandelandHaydn.org. Roxbury Community College is located at 1234 Columbus Ave, Boston.

