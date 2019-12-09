HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL is Coming to the Mosesian Center for the Arts
New Repertory Theatre will present Hair this winter. With MacDermot's groundbreaking music and the show's progressive themes, Hair revolutionized musical theatre as Broadway's first rock musical in 1968. The production runs January 25 through February 23, 2020 in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased by calling the New Rep Box Office at 617-923-8487 or visiting newrep.org. Student, senior, and group discounts are available, as well as free tickets for WIC/EBT cardholders.
Emerging from the hippie counter-culture of the 1960s, Rado and Ragni's story shows a tribe's journey toward finding their voices in a time of political upheaval, and their use of sex and drugs to evade reality. Featuring the smash hits 'Aquarius' and 'Let the Sunshine In', this award-winning show is certain to be a nostalgic and groovy experience.
"We are delighted to produce Hair with such a fantastically talented cast," shares New Rep Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. "When I was given the opportunity to add a show to New Rep's 2019-2020 season, I wanted a production that could be enjoyed by multiple generations, and a feel-good show that could warm up a winter's night. Hair is just that show, and our amazing artists will make an unforgettable production."
New Repertory Theatre is the award-winning, professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA. For 35 years, New Rep has been a leader of self-produced theatre in greater Boston, producing contemporary and classic dramas, comedies, and musicals in the 340-seat MainStage Theater. New Rep is also dedicated to the development of new plays by producing regional and world premieres each season. New Rep produces its Classic Repertory Company, Page to Stage, Insider Experiences, and Spotlight Symposium Series. Annually, New Rep serves over 30,000 patrons, including 1,500 season subscribers.
New Repertory Theatre produces plays that speak powerfully to the vital ideas of our time.
Through the passion and electricity of live theater performed to the highest standards of excellence, New Rep seeks to spark community conversations on crucial contemporary issues.
Their work expands and challenges the human spirit of both artists and audiences. We present world premieres, contemporary plays, and classic works in several intimate settings. Our productions are designed to be accessible to all. We are committed to education and enrichment for learners of all ages, with a special dedication to the creation of innovative in-school programming and outreach to underserved audiences. We embrace theater as the basis for enduring connections with our community and as a springboard for meaningful civic engagement.
New Rep is an active advocate for the arts and a major voice in the national dialogue defining the role of theater in our culture.
Hair at a Glance
Company:
Artistic Director:
Michael J. Bobbitt ◊
Production:
Hair:
The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical
Venue:
MainStage Theater | Mosesian Center for the Arts
321 Arsenal Street | Watertown, MA 02472
Book, Music, Lyrics:
Gerome Ragni and James Rado (Book & Lyrics)
Galt MacDermot (Music)
Director & Choreographer:
Stage Manager(s):
Brian M. Robillard*
Cast:
Marge Dunn* Sheila
Kristen Ivy Hayes Crissy
Lovely Hoffman* Tribe
Zoë Maloney Tribe
Yewande Odentoyinbo* Dionne
Aaron Patterson Tribe
Katrina Z Pavao Jeanie
Brian Pereira Woof
Anthony Pires Jr* Hud
Eddie Shields* Berger
Eddie Simon* Claude
Production Team: Hannah Huling Production Manager
Blake Dubois Assistant Director
Dan Rodriguez Music Director
Janie Howland° Scenic Designer
Marian Bertone Costume Designer
Franklin Meissner, Jr.° Lighting Designer
Kevin Hanley* Assistant Stage Manager
Emily White Dramaturg
Zoë Sundra Assistant Costume Designer
Lucas Dixon Production Assistant
Lee Nishri-Howitt Dialect/Vocal Coach
Sam Martin Properties
Katie Hoolsema Lamm Master Electrician
* Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)
◊ Denotes member of Stage Directors & Choreographers Society
° Denotes member of USA/IATSE
Performance Schedule:
Saturday, January 25, 8:00PM Preview 1
Sunday, January 26, 4:00pm Preview 2
Monday, January 27, 7:30PM Press Opening
Thursday, January 30, 7:30PM
Friday, January 31, 8:00PM
Saturday, February 1, 3:00PM Symposium Spotlight
Saturday, February 1, 8:00PM
Sunday, February 2, 2:00 PM Talk About
Thursday, February 6, 1:00PM Talk About
Thursday, February 6, 7:00PM
Friday, February 7, 8:00PM
Saturday, February 8, 3:00PM Talk About &
Open Caption
Saturday, February 8, 8:00PM
Sunday, February 9, 2:00PM Talk About
Tuesday, February 11, 7:30PM
Wednesday, February 12, 7:30PM
Thursday, February 13, 7:30PM Talk About
Friday, February 14, 8:00PM
Saturday, February 15, 3:00PM
Saturday, February 15, 8:00PM
Sunday, February 16, 2:00PM Talk About
Sunday, February 16, 7:30PM
Wednesday, February 19, 7:30PM
Thursday, February 20, 7:30PM
Friday, February 21, 8:00PM
Saturday, February 22, 3:00PM
Saturday, February 22, 8:00PM
Sunday, February 23, 2:00PM Closing
Tickets:
$25 + Up. Student, senior, and group discounts available.
Telephone: 617-923-8487, Online: newrep.org
In Person: 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays through Saturdays
Mosesian Center for the Arts
321 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472
Parking: Free, six-level parking garage next to the
Mosesian Center for the Arts
Public Transportation: #70 or #70A bus to the School Street stop from
Central Square Station, Red Line
Accessibility: Wheelchair Accessible, T-Coil/Hearing Loop, Open
Caption performances, Large-Print and Braille Programs Available
