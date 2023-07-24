Guerilla Opera Reveals Lineup For 17th Season

Secret messages, thrilling adventures, and festivals of new works fill Guerilla Opera’s 17th season with dynamic multidisciplinary collaborations. Learn more about the full season below!

The Boston-based opera ensemble highlights Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible, by Elisabet Curbelo and inspired poetry by Federico García Lorca. This profound new interdisciplinary work centers collaborators from the Urban Jazz Dance Company led by Antoine Hunter, as the main narrative voice through American and Spanish Sign Language, movement, and motion-sensing technology.

The ensemble will develop this new work throughout the year with an experimental first presentation at the Dorothy and Charles Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, MA in September and a full production in May in partnership with the Museum of Science and the Mosesian Center for the Arts.

In October, the Guerillas will take the celebrated production of The Thrilling Adventures of Lovelace and Babbage to Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI. This special presentation is part of the celebration of the University’s 50th Anniversary of the computing department. The show features the true-life inventors of the first computer in alternate universes to fight crime.

Thrilling Adventures, with music by Elena Ruehr, libretto by Royce Vavrek, based on Sydney Padua's best-selling graphic novel, and with stage direction by Giselle Ty, plays for five performances from October 12-15 at the McArdle Theater of Michigan Technological University, 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton, MI.

The highly-anticipated Guerilla Underground runs from November to early December. The mission of the festival is to support a larger community of artists creating new works with an emphasis on feminist themes as well as BIPOC stories. This year, in addition to streaming from the comfort of your homes, similar to The Met HD, the Mosesian Center for the Arts will host live screenings of all the performances of these groundbreaking works.

Community Events: Guerilla Opera Educational Department will continue to curate a series of outreach events in collaboration with Haverhill Public Library and Perkins Braille and Talking Book Library in connection to our projects for a deeper and more interactive experience between our audiences and artists. GO is committed to making our programs accessible to all.