Guerilla Opera Has Cancelled the Rest of its Thirteen Season

Guerilla Opera cancelled the rest of its thirteen season, supporting the health and safety of its artists amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, with the following statement from its Artistic Directors Aliana de la Guardia and Julia Noulin-Mérat.

"We could not be more proud of our amazing and fearless ensemble for showing strength and grace in the face of the adversity of this COVID-19 outbreak. Our live stream on March 14 was met with such enthusiasm and we are so happy to have been a bright light for the community when we all really needed it!



But, with our rehearsal venues closed our ability to be well-rehearsed is affected. The restrictions are incredibly prohibitive and always changing. The situation is just too precarious to properly plan.



Furthermore, we have a moral obligation to care for our ensemble. We are equally a chamber and theater ensemble, and we make music and theater together in the same room, often in close contact. We cannot put any one in high anxiety situations afraid for their health or stressing about another cancellation in the middle of rehearsals any longer.



We've asked enough of our generous and badass ensemble this season and have decided that the most responsible thing to do is to cancel the rest of it. We pride ourselves on our resilience and can-do spirit, so you can imagine how hard a decision this was for us.



It is for the best and it won't be forever! This decision in the interest of our ensemble's safety, public safety, as well as our collective ability as a company to launch our next season with a bang! Follow us on social media @guerillaopera as we weather the storm together!



We expect our community will need the Guerillas more than ever next season! Our community fortifies our resilience and gives us new fire in the face of adversity! We will get through this and be, as a people, better and more connected than ever!"

