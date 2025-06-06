Great Barrington Public Theater To Host New Chat GBPT Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Great Barrington Public Theater begins its new talkback series entitled “Chat GBPT” this summer season. The first “Chat GBPT” will take place on June 7th, following the 3pm matinee of How to Not Save the World with Mr. Bezos and will feature playwright Maggie Kearnan and director Clay Hopper with GB Public Artistic Director Jim Frangione moderating.

“Chat GBPT” will continue during the 2025 Season following the 3pm matinee shows on June 21st, July 12th, July 26th, August 2nd, and August 16th. Price of attendance is included with your ticket to the show.

Associate Artistic Director Judy Braha describes the upcoming Chats as “a new series of fascinating conversations focused on the creation of new works for the theater, the collaborative dynamics amongst the artists that create them and how these works reverberate in our community and the world at large.”

GB Public Theater will host a varied group of panelists throughout the summer. Join us to Chat with GBPT and local artists, musicians, scholars, and other guests to speak about the shows, history, politics, and other hot topics that are highlighted in the 2025 Summer Season.

Judy Braha adds “We are acutely aware of the need for audiences to not only SEE new works for the theater, but to have the opportunity to process them, to understand more about how and why they were produced. In-person conversations in a world fully dominated by on-line contact is precious, energizing, provocative (in the best sense), and part of our educational mission in the community.”

“Chat GBPT” will continue its discussions and panels in the off-season, replacing the successful “Conversations With” series that have filled Saint James Place the last two years during the winter months. GB Public Associate Artistic Director Judy Braha adds “There's nothing Artificial about it!”

The company will perform at the Liebowitz and McConnell Theaters in the Daniel Arts Center, five minutes from downtown Great Barrington on the campus of Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Tickets to the new season are on sale on the GB Public Theater website and by phone 413-372-1980.

