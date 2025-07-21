Grammy Winner Lori McKenna Returns to Spire Center in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced three exciting additions to its upcoming performance calendar. Three-time Grammy Award winner Lori McKenna will return to the Spire on Thursday, September 18. Also joining the fall lineup are Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Reed Foehl on September 11, and powerhouse vocalist Morgan James on October 10.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Saturday, July 26 at 6:00 AM at spirecenter.org.

From her home in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Lori McKenna has become one of Nashville’s most respected and sought-after songwriters while maintaining a celebrated solo career. A previous guest of the Spire’s 10th anniversary celebration, McKenna returns to the venue following a 2023 Grammy nomination for her co-write on Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).” Her songwriting credits also include “Always Remember Us This Way” from A Star Is Born and multiple award-winning hits for country music’s biggest names.

Reed Foehl, whose Americana storytelling has been praised for its honesty and soul, was nominated for a Grammy for “Fly,” recorded by Lee Ann Womack. Foehl brings his unique blend of folk and country roots to Plymouth on September 11.

Morgan James will perform on October 10 in support of her sixth studio album Soul Remains the Same—a bold reinterpretation of 80s and 90s rock classics through a soulful lens. Known for her Broadway credentials (The Addams Family, Motown: The Musical) and powerhouse vocals, James will also offer a limited VIP experience including an intimate performance, Q&A, and exclusive merch. A separate VIP ticket is required.

Additional upcoming shows at the Spire Center include:

Comedy with Mike Koutrobis – July 25

Zeppelin Reimagined – July 26

Sunday Serenades: Branden & James – July 27

Grace Kelly – August 1

Tom Cotter – August 2

Nicole Travolta – August 3